 

The RMR Group Announces 51,000 Square Feet of Renewal Leasing at 206 Wild Basin Road, Austin, TX

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that Everi Games Holding Inc. recently signed a full building five-year lease extension at 206 Wild Basin Road in Austin, Texas.

The property is a 51,000 square foot two-story office building and is part of an office park totaling 118,217 square feet. Situated on 2.6 acres with ample green space, 206 Wild Basin Road is in close proximity to Texas State Highway Loop 360, offering convenient access to Austin’s central business district and the Greater Austin Metropolitan area. The Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, which contains over 227 acres of trails and green space, is adjacent to the property.

The property is managed by The RMR Group, which is responsible for providing all aspects of management services and strategy for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space.

Marc Krohn, Senior Area Director, The RMR Group, made the following statement:

“We are proud that Everi Games Holding Inc. has renewed its lease at 206 Wild Basin Road, which underscores RMR’s commitment to providing excellent customer service and our flexibility to accommodate our tenants’ needs.”

RMR was represented by Kevin Granger and Matt Frizzell of Cushman & Wakefield. Everi Games Holding Inc. was represented by Diana Holford and Austin Trees of JLL.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of June 30, 2020, The RMR Group LLC had $32.0 billion of total assets under management, including more than 2,100 properties, and employed over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had nearly 50,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

