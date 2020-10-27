 

JetBlue Announces New December 11 Launch Date for Service to Georgetown, Guyana

27.10.2020, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a revised launch timeline for new nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO). Flights will initially operate up to four times weekly on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321neo aircraft beginning December 11, 2020 with seats available for purchase starting today.

“JetBlue is a leading airline in Latin America and the Caribbean and we remain committed to expanding our route map to Guyana as demand returns and border restrictions ease across the region,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president route planning. “Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map, and a very important one for New York City. Our nonstop service will benefit a variety of travelers – especially those visiting friends and relatives – and provide our industry-leading experience to travelers this holiday season.”

Just five hours from New York by air, Georgetown serves as the gateway to Guyana. JetBlue’s newest route will also connect New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with the capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever.

Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in the Caribbean and Latin America to nearly 40 destinations. The new nonstop flights between New York City and Georgetown will be made possible by the A321neo’s extended range and fuel efficiency.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Georgetown (GEO)

Beginning December 11, 2020

JFK - GEO Flight #1965

GEO - JFK Flight #1966

3:40 p.m. – 10:13 p.m.

11:59 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. (+1)

JetBlue A321neo aircraft feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach (a). Inflight entertainment is powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue offers customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (b).

The A321neo – the newest aircraft type to join JetBlue’s growing fleet of more than 250 aircraft – boasts a 20% increase in fuel efficiency which supports some 500 nautical miles of extended range. The longer-range flying capabilities of the A321neo open up a host of new markets which JetBlue’s existing fleet could not serve with nonstop flights. Each JetBlue Airbus A321neo is powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, which produce a smaller noise footprint and lower operating costs.

JetBlue initially announced the new route between New York City and Georgetown in September 2019, but temporarily paused the sale of seats and adjusted the launch schedule in response to changes in global travel demand.

For international travel, please check the latest entry requirements for your destination before your trip. You can get more information about travel restrictions by country on the U.S. Department of State website or through the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

a. JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

b. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

