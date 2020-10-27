 

AMC Theatres Resuming Operations in a Key Market as It Plans to Reopen Movie Theatres This Friday in Northern California

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that several AMC locations in Northern California, including San Francisco and the greater Bay Area, will resume operations beginning Friday, October 30. As a result of these openings, AMC expects to have approximately 540 of its 600-theatre circuit open and serving guests by the end of October.

On October 30, AMC guests can return to the movies at high profile locations AMC Metreon 15, AMC Kabuki 8, AMC Eastridge 15, AMC Mercado 20, AMC Saratoga 14, AMC NewPark 12 and AMC Bay Street 16, as well as the all new AMC DINE-IN Sunnyvale 12, a brand new theatre that will open for the first time. Upon reopening, these AMC locations will abide by all state and local ordinances.

In areas where theatres are not yet able to open, AMC continues to have discussions with local authorities about resuming operations. AMC will reopen its remaining theatres once authorized to do so by state and local officials. All reopened AMCs stringently enforce AMC Safe & Clean and follow all local guidelines and directives.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can see exciting new movies with several more headed to theatres in the coming week. In addition to leading titles like TENET, THE WAR WITH GRANDPA, HONEST THIEF, 2 HEARTS and THE EMPTY MAN, guests can soon enjoy additional new releases like COME PLAY on October 30, LET HIM GO on November 6, FREAKY on November 13, THE LAST VERMEER on November 20 and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE on November 25, as well as local language films in certain countries outside the U.S.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: “The reopening of movie theatres around the country is essential to the theatrical industry and the entire entertainment ecosystem, and we thank local leaders in the Bay Area communities for allowing our guests to return to AMC. We continue to see an overwhelming majority of state and local governments recognize the strong steps we have taken through AMC Safe & Clean to ensure that we are reopening responsibly and with a focus on the health and safety of our guests and associates. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”

