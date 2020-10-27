ICE Data Services and RepRisk to Increase Access to ESG Risk Data

ICE Data Services has launched multiple innovative ESG data offerings throughout 2020 designed to offer transparency into the area of market risk. These offerings include our ICE Climate Risk product tailored to the U.S. fixed income market, ESG Reference Data, and a suite of ESG indices. With the integration of RepRisk’s ESG risk data, ICE’s ESG Reference Data offering incorporates data and information from a market leader in the systematic identification and assessment of risks that can have financial, compliance and reputational implications for U.S. and global companies. The RepRisk ESG data concerns issues related to human rights, labor practices, corruption and the environment, and will be made available alongside more than 400 other unique attributes in ICE Data Service’s ESG Reference Data service.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listing services, today announced that ICE Data Services is integrating ESG risk data from RepRisk into its ESG Reference Data service.

“As ESG continues to gain prominence, investors are increasingly looking for granular, timely and accurate data to help uncover ESG related risks and opportunities in financial markets,” said Lynn Martin, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “The breadth and depth of RepRisk’s ESG risk data will be a strong complement to our ESG data service. Our service can provide clients with transparent metrics to help drive sustainable decision making and analysis.”

ICE Data Services’ ESG Reference Data offers detailed attributes and indicators, such as greenhouse gas emissions, board diversity metrics and nearly 400 other key metrics sourced from company and publicly available third-party sources.

“As demand for investment strategies that incorporate ESG factors increases, data with a track record and consistent methodology that is time-tested is necessary to help investors better understand ESG risks,” said Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk. “RepRisk’s daily-updated dataset – powered by the combination of machine learning and human intelligence – allows stakeholders to safeguard their assets by detecting and mitigating risk while aligning their portfolio with internal goals and international standards. The size and depth of our dataset – currently more than 150,000 companies worldwide – coupled with data and information from ICE Data Services provides investors with robust tools and critical data to see around corners and illuminate blind spots when assessing ESG risk.”