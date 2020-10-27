 

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with iDocsWeb to Offer its iUGO Care platform to iDocsWeb’s 200 Skilled Nursing Facility Clients across the United States

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed an agreement with iDocsWeb who will offer Reliq’s iUGO Care platform to over 200 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the United States.

“We are very excited to be working with iDocsWeb to bring our iUGO Care Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions to their Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) clients across the US,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) closely track readmission rates for SNFs, and either assess penalties or pay bonuses to each SNF based on each facility’s unique rate of readmission. As such, SNFs are highly motivated to implement solutions that support care coordination and remote monitoring post-discharge to improve health outcomes and prevent costly readmissions.”

iDocsWeb is the telehealth provider for over 200 US Skilled Nursing Facilities that discharge over 50,000 total patients per year. The majority of these patients are eligible for Transitional Care (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI).

“We know that implementing a flexible software platform that supports a wide range of post-discharge care including TCM, RPM, CCM and BHI is critical for Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities, particularly during the global pandemic when readmissions increase the risk of exposure to the virus,” said Dr. Anton Georgiev, Chief Medical Officer of iDocsWeb. “These facilities need to ensure that patients who are discharged are closely monitored at home to prevent the complications that can lead to readmission, and iUGO Care supports the full range of care coordination and remote monitoring services required. We are so confident that the iUGO Care platform will meet the needs of our clients that we intend to make a strategic investment in Reliq Health through the private placement announced today.”

