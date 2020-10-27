 

Slinger Bag Launches In Bulgaria

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:00  |  58   |   |   

Slinger Bag has entered into a distribution deal with Ark Dream – for the Bulgarian market

BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports technology brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced a five year distribution agreement with Ark Dream, one of Bulgaria’s biggest players in the sports market and current distributor of number one tennis brand Babolat.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Ark Dream will be the exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher in Bulgaria, where it will be available to the consumer market from November 2020.

Bulgarian tennis has enjoyed a boost in recent years helped by the performances of global tennis superstar Grigor Dimitrov, now part of the Bulgarian national coaching setup, who achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 3 in 2017, after winning the ATP Finals.

“Slinger Bag will fit perfectly with our other tennis brands,” said Ark Dream Managing Director Mihail Minchev. “Our customers are always looking for innovative products that can help them advance their skill level, and that’s especially true for technology driven products. We will be looking to maximise Slinger’s presence and sales within the Bulgarian tennis market with our online presence at www.slingerbagbulgaria.com. We also have offices in Sofia and Varna and partners in all major cities across Bulgaria, so we are delighted to be a part of Slinger Bag’s ongoing success.”

“Bulgarian tennis in enjoying an upsurge of interest.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “It’s great to bring a product to market that will help build a buzz around the sport as well as encourage year round participation.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826

For Bulgaria please contact slingerbulgaria@gmail.com or visit www.slingerbagbulgaria.com (launching soon)

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law. Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

Seite 1 von 2
Slinger Bag Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Slinger Bag Enters South American Market