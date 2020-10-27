Slinger Bag Launches In Bulgaria

Under the terms of the new agreement, Ark Dream will be the exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher in Bulgaria, where it will be available to the consumer market from November 2020.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports technology brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced a five year distribution agreement with Ark Dream, one of Bulgaria’s biggest players in the sports market and current distributor of number one tennis brand Babolat.

Bulgarian tennis has enjoyed a boost in recent years helped by the performances of global tennis superstar Grigor Dimitrov, now part of the Bulgarian national coaching setup, who achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 3 in 2017, after winning the ATP Finals.

“Slinger Bag will fit perfectly with our other tennis brands,” said Ark Dream Managing Director Mihail Minchev. “Our customers are always looking for innovative products that can help them advance their skill level, and that’s especially true for technology driven products. We will be looking to maximise Slinger’s presence and sales within the Bulgarian tennis market with our online presence at www.slingerbagbulgaria.com. We also have offices in Sofia and Varna and partners in all major cities across Bulgaria, so we are delighted to be a part of Slinger Bag’s ongoing success.”

“Bulgarian tennis in enjoying an upsurge of interest.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “It’s great to bring a product to market that will help build a buzz around the sport as well as encourage year round participation.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

