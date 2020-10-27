Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Declaration of Distributions of Common Stock for the Months Ending January 31, February 28, and March 31, 2021

• As of September 30, 2020, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $3.85, compared with the NAV per share of $3.54 at the prior quarter end.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 we recorded GAAP net investment income of approximately $4.3 million, or $0.09 per share, which was approximately equal to the net investment income earned during the second quarter of 2020.

We recorded net unrealized appreciation of approximately $20.9 million and net realized losses on investments of approximately $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net unrealized appreciation of approximately $19.0 million and net realized losses on investments of approximately $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

In total, we had a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $20.8 million, or $0.42 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $20.6 million, or $0.41 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

• Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 amounted to approximately $8.2 million, compared with approximately $8.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 the components of investment income were as follows:

$4.5 million from our debt investments,

$3.6 million from our CLO equity investments, and

$0.2 million from all other sources.

• Our total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $4.0 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

• During the third quarter of 2020, we made investments of approximately $18.3 million and received proceeds of approximately $8.3 million from sales of investments, and $0.6 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments.

• As of September 30, 2020, the following metrics applied (note that none of these values represents a total return to shareholders):



The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 8.3% at current cost, compared with 8.1% as of June 30, 2020.

The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 7.7%, compared with 7.1% as of June 30, 2020.

The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 11.7%, compared with 11.6% as of June 30, 2020.

• Our weighted average credit rating was 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal value as of September 30, 2020, which is unchanged compared to June 30, 2020.

• As of September 30, 2020, we had two debt investments on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $5.7 million. Also, as of September 30, 2020, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had zero fair value.

• On October 22, 2020, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share January 31, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 29, 2021 $0.035 February 28, 2021 February 12, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.035 March 31, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.035

In light of current economic and market conditions, including as a result of the global crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we believe that no reliance should be placed on these distributions representing the prospect for any particular level of common stock distributions for any periods in the future.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $443,810,054 and $467,828,907, respectively) $ 295,267,639 $ 361,985,203 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively) — 2,816,790 Cash equivalents 2,220,960 14,410,486 Restricted cash — 2,050,452 Interest and distributions receivable 1,539,157 3,480,036 Other assets 690,468 523,626 Total assets $ 299,718,224 $ 385,266,593 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes (net of deferred issuance costs of $1,136,908 and $1,380,658, respectively) $ 63,233,317 $ 62,989,567 Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes (net of deferred issuance costs of $1,301,850 and $1,476,878, respectively) 43,488,900 43,313,872 Notes payable – Credit Facility (net of deferred issuance costs of $0 and $10,051) — 28,080,550 Base management fee and net investment income incentive fee payable to affiliate 1,123,449 1,480,653 Accrued interest payable 481,261 632,235 Accrued expenses 422,828 771,174 Total liabilities 108,749,755 137,268,051 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13) NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,589,607 and 48,448,987 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 495,895 484,489 Capital in excess of par value 457,810,322 451,839,302 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (267,337,748 ) (204,325,249 ) Total net assets 190,968,469 247,998,542 Total liabilities and net assets $ 299,718,224 $ 385,266,593 Net asset value per common share $ 3.85 $ 5.12

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 4,492,647 $ 7,114,678 $ 15,020,284 $ 21,695,535 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 3,568,516 6,131,870 11,545,539 19,628,276 Other income 163,976 162,796 738,625 887,662 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 8,225,139 13,409,344 27,304,448 42,211,473 From affiliated investments: Dividend income – non-cash — 673,706 — 7,009,592 Total investment income from affiliated investments — 673,706 — 7,009,592 Total investment income 8,225,139 14,083,050 27,304,448 49,221,065 EXPENSES Interest expense 1,908,206 2,522,451 5,988,116 7,478,451 Base management fees 1,123,450 1,729,152 3,365,332 5,223,813 Professional fees 321,059 349,564 1,228,794 1,071,633 Compensation expense 185,659 195,034 554,288 622,937 General and administrative 416,486 349,662 1,195,166 1,232,254 Total expenses before incentive fees 3,954,860 5,145,863 12,331,696 15,629,088 Net investment income incentive fees — — — 3,511,493 Total expenses 3,954,860 5,145,863 12,331,696 19,140,581 Net investment income 4,270,279 8,937,187 14,972,752 30,080,484 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-affiliated/non-control investments 21,580,813 (34,478,523 ) (42,698,711 ) (42,201,632 ) Affiliated investments (634,089 ) (7,131,376 ) (2,816,790 ) (14,009,646 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation)

on investments 20,946,724 (41,609,899 ) (45,515,501 ) (56,211,278 ) Net realized gains/(losses): Non-affiliated/non-control investments (4,368,235 ) (432,246 ) (7,405,716 ) (1,709,816 ) Extinguishment of debt — (5,506 ) (5,211 ) (56,592 ) Total net realized losses (4,368,235 ) (437,752 ) (7,410,927 ) (1,766,408 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 20,848,768 $ (33,110,464 ) $ (37,953,676 ) $ (27,897,202 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted) $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.63 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted) $ 0.42 $ (0.69 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 49,589,607 47,740,799 49,439,478 47,681,235 Distributions per share $ 0.105 $ 0.201 $ 0.507 $ 0.602

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)

Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are as follows:

Per Share Data Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2020 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2020 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Net asset value as of beginning of period $ 3.54 $ 6.31 $ 5.12 $ 6.60 Net investment income(1) 0.09 0.19 0.30 0.63 Net realized and unrealized

gains/(losses)(2) 0.33 (0.88 ) (1.06 ) (1.21 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net asset value from operations 0.42 (0.69 ) (0.76 ) (0.58 ) Distributions per share from net investment income (0.09 ) (0.17 ) (0.42 ) (0.51 ) Tax return of capital distributions(3) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Total distributions (0.11 ) (0.20 ) (0.51 ) (0.60 ) Effect of shares issued/repurchased,

gross — — — — Net asset value at end of period $ 3.85 $ 5.42 $ 3.85 $ 5.42 Per share market value at beginning of period $ 2.80 $ 6.40 $ 5.44 $ 6.47 Per share market value at end of period $ 2.47 $ 6.23 $ 2.47 $ 6.23 Total return based on Market Value(4) (8.22 )% 0.46 % (46.71 )% 5.69 % Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) 11.72 % (10.92 )% (14.90 )% (8.76 )% Shares outstanding at end of period 49,589,607 47,790,071 49,589,607 47,790,071 Ratios/Supplemental Data(8) Net assets at end of period (000’s) $ 190,968 $ 258,960 $ 190,968 $ 258,960 Average net assets (000’s) 183,148 279,978 186,744 301,766 Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets(6) 8.64 % 7.35 % 8.80 % 8.46 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6) 9.33 % 12.77 % 10.69 % 13.29 % Portfolio turnover rate(7) 3.22 % 1.18 % 15.71 % 9.07 %

____________

(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.

(2) Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.

(3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates (based on an average of the reported tax character historically) and are not being provided for U.S. tax reporting purposes.

(4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized.

(5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.

(6) Annualized.

(7) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.

(8) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2019 Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets: Operating expenses before incentive fees 8.64 % 7.35 % 8.80 % 6.91 % Net investment income incentive fees — % — % — % 1.55 % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense 4.47 % 3.75 % 4.53 % 5.15 %

