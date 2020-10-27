CHF Solutions Announces Deployment of Aquadex Systems to Hospitals in the Southeast to Treat COVID-19 Patients

“As COVID-19 continues to impact patients and providers across the country, we remain dedicated to providing medical professionals with the tools they need to quickly, effectively and gently treat patients,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We continue to see a positive effect on patient outcomes with the use of Aquadex to manage fluid status in COVID-19 patients, and we’ll continue to respond to providers facing surges of patients and increased demands for access to Aquadex.”

Most COVID-19 patients who are admitted to the intensive care unit present or develop respiratory failure, heart related issues, and/or some degree of acute kidney injury, referred to as AKI. The publication from Baylor University Medical Center, titled, “SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Intravascular Volume Management Strategies in the Critically Ill” identified isolated ultrafiltration as an optimal strategy that primarily focuses on fluid extraction and optimization of volume status to treat COVID-19 patients.1 Several hospitals across the country have included a simplified ultrafiltration system, such as Aquadex therapy, into their treatment protocol for fluid management for COVID-19 patients, especially when dialysis equipment and staff are limited. The simple, flexible and smart system allows for a 4:1 patient to nurse ratio, meaning the nurse does not have to remain by the bedside for the entire treatment, thereby preserving vital staff and equipment for patients requiring dialysis.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.