 

Brookfield Closes €1.14 Billion European Core-Plus Real Estate Fund

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced the closing of its first European core-plus real estate fund, Brookfield European Real Estate Partnership (“BEREP” or the “Fund”), with total equity commitments of €1.14 billion.

Reflecting strong investor demand, BEREP attracted total capital commitments exceeding the original €1 billion fundraising target. The Fund’s investors include a mix of public and private pension plans, and insurance companies.

“We are grateful for the strong support we have received from our cornerstone investors,” said Zachary Vaughan, Head of European Real Estate at Brookfield. “We continue to see an active pipeline of opportunities for high-quality European assets with long-term growth potential that can benefit from Brookfield’s local operating expertise.”

To date, the Fund has invested over €50 million of equity in its first investment, 42 rue de Paradis, a high-quality office building in Paris.

Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Media
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: +1 212 618 3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com 		  Media
Marie Fuller
Tel: +44 (0)207 408-8375
Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature or depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding our operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.”

ZeitTitel
18.10.20
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
16.10.20
Brookfield Asset Management Issues US$400 Million Inaugural Green Subordinated Notes
13.10.20
Brookfield Asset Management 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

