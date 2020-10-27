 

Patient Access Solutions Corporate Update

Commack, NY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries, is pleased to announce today that our Corporate Restructuring Plan is moving along as hoped and has accomplished exactly what it was designed to thus far in the process.

The Company has delivered to our loyal shareholders the dividend, which we are told all have received at this time. The Tender Offer is also now closed. The Company is waiting for our Transfer Agent to provide the final tally to us showing the number of shares of common Tendered for the new Series C Convertible Preferred shares. These first two steps were done to facilitate the larger plan of the previously announced Letter of Intent with the Company’s potential merger candidate. While these discussions are in an ongoing state at this time, of course, there can be no guarantees made by the Company until a Final Agreement is potentially reached. As the next steps in our restructuring are completed we will be releasing them to the public as well.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

info@pashealth.com


