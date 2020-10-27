Patient Access Solutions Corporate Update

Commack, NY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries, is pleased to announce today that our Corporate Restructuring Plan is moving along as hoped and has accomplished exactly what it was designed to thus far in the process.



The Company has delivered to our loyal shareholders the dividend, which we are told all have received at this time. The Tender Offer is also now closed. The Company is waiting for our Transfer Agent to provide the final tally to us showing the number of shares of common Tendered for the new Series C Convertible Preferred shares. These first two steps were done to facilitate the larger plan of the previously announced Letter of Intent with the Company’s potential merger candidate. While these discussions are in an ongoing state at this time, of course, there can be no guarantees made by the Company until a Final Agreement is potentially reached. As the next steps in our restructuring are completed we will be releasing them to the public as well.