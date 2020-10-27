 

Blue Biofuels’ 4th Gen Prototype

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

Successfully Converts Cellulose into Sugars at 30x Capacity of Gen 3

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels (PINK: ALLM).

Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels, (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 4th generation Cellulose-to-Sugar (“CTS”) prototype successfully processed King Grass at 30 times higher capacity than the 3rd generation prototype with comparable conversion rates per run.

The Company is now upgrading the 4th generation prototype and has acquired larger feedstock preparation equipment to process the King Grass from our test plot acreage to be able to test the prototype with longer run times and much higher volumes.

 “We have been able to confirm another successful upscaling step in our process,” says CEO Ben Slager. “With additional upgrades and larger feedstock preparation equipment, we will be ready to perform longer test runs, which we know everyone is waiting to hear the results of.”

The Company does not anticipate any significant difference with longer test runs, and has begun to design and determine the cost of a 5th generation prototype, which is expected to be semi-commercial scale.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and subsequently into biofuels, and bioplastics, without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels; the lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. CTS has a near zero carbon footprint. CTS is the fully owned and independently developed proprietary process of Blue Biofuels.  

It is important to note that any bio-fuel originating from the CTS process would receive the generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently $1.55/gallon of ethanol, which is in addition to the market price of ethanol.  This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation market, up to the 590 million gallon mandate for 2020.

Information in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law. 

Contact:

Ben Slager, CEO
Ben@Bluebiofuels.com

Anthony Santelli, CFO
Anthony@Bluebiofuels.com

SOURCE: Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. DBA Blue Biofuels www.Bluebiofuels.com


Alliance Bioenergy Plus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Now Doing Business as Blue Biofuels