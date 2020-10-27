Blue Biofuels’ 4th Gen Prototype

Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels, (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 4 th generation Cellulose-to-Sugar (“CTS”) prototype successfully processed King Grass at 30 times higher capacity than the 3 rd generation prototype with comparable conversion rates per run.

The Company is now upgrading the 4th generation prototype and has acquired larger feedstock preparation equipment to process the King Grass from our test plot acreage to be able to test the prototype with longer run times and much higher volumes.

“We have been able to confirm another successful upscaling step in our process,” says CEO Ben Slager. “With additional upgrades and larger feedstock preparation equipment, we will be ready to perform longer test runs, which we know everyone is waiting to hear the results of.”

The Company does not anticipate any significant difference with longer test runs, and has begun to design and determine the cost of a 5th generation prototype, which is expected to be semi-commercial scale.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and subsequently into biofuels, and bioplastics, without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels; the lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. CTS has a near zero carbon footprint. CTS is the fully owned and independently developed proprietary process of Blue Biofuels.

It is important to note that any bio-fuel originating from the CTS process would receive the generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently $1.55/gallon of ethanol, which is in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation market, up to the 590 million gallon mandate for 2020.

Contact:

Ben Slager, CEO

Ben@Bluebiofuels.com



Anthony Santelli, CFO

Anthony@Bluebiofuels.com