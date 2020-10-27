 

Kitov Pharma Receives Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent Covering its Anti-Cancer Drug Candidate, NT219

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:03  |  71   |   |   

Patent covers NT219’s combinations with multiple 2nd and 3rd generation EGFR inhibitors, including osimertinib (TAGRISSO)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitov Pharma Ltd. (“Kitov”) (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application entitled “Combinations of IRS/STAT3 Dual Modulators and Anti-Cancer Agents for Treating Cancer”. The patent, which expires in 2036, covers Kitov’s NT219, a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule targeting IRS1/2 and STAT3, important oncogenic drivers and major drug resistance pathways in many hard-to-treat cancers.

The patent application covers the various combinations of NT219 with multiple 2nd and 3rd generation EGFR inhibitors, including osimertinib (TAGRISSO), a 3rd generation EGFR inhibitor approved in the U.S. for first-line treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) with annual sales of more than $3 billion worldwide. In in-vitro studies using NSCLC cells with mutated EGFR (T790M), NT219 was shown to downregulate IRS1 and STAT3, and to synergize with osimertinib in suppressing cell proliferation. In addition, in a preclinical PDX model originated from osimertinib-resistant metastatic NSCLC, NT219 has demonstrated significant single-agent activity, and the combination of NT219 with osimertinib resulted in a synergistic effect, showing strong and statistically significant inhibition of tumor growth, compared to the use of osimertinib alone. These encouraging results suggest a potentially promising therapeutic avenue for NT219 that Kitov intends to explore in future clinical trials.

“We are very pleased with this new addition to our patent coverage in the U.S. for NT219, a potential treatment for many hard-to-treat cancers,” said Isaac Israel, Kitov’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is an important milestone that has strengthened our extensive IP portfolio and supports our goal of establishing a potential key market for NT219 in the U.S. We expect top-line data readout from our Phase 1/2 trial with NT219 in the second half of 2021.”

Kitov recently initiated a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating NT219 as monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma. Preliminary data from part one of the study encompasses a dose-escalation evaluation of NT219 monotherapy administered weekly in patients with refractory advanced solid tumors and is expected in the second half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...