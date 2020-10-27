Nes Ziona, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on COVID-19 and its implications for treatment options on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Carlos Cordon-Cardo, MD, PhD, from Mount Sinai hospital, who will discuss his team’s findings in more than 68,000 COVID-19 patients, including more than 100 autopsies, a proposed framework for optimized treatment options for treating COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition, and a short discussion regarding Allocetra by Enlivex as a product candidate for consideration. Dr. Cordon-Cardo with be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Enlivex's management team will discuss the recently reported positive top-line results of a Phase Ib investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in five COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition, and the on-going Phase II investigator-initiated clinical trial, which is expected to recruit up to twenty-four COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition. The clinical trial has been designed to assess Allocetra in combination with standard of care treatment, and plans to evaluate safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters.

To register for the webinar, please click here .

Enlivex recently reported positive top-line results of a previously announced Phase Ib investigator-initiated clinical trial of AllocetraTM in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition in Hadassah Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Israel. The Phase Ib clinical trial included five COVID-19 patients, three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five patients completely recovered from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5 days (severe) and 9 days (critical), following administration of AllocetraTM, at which time they were all COVID-19 PCR negative. There were no reported severe adverse events relating to the administration of AllocetraTM in the patients, and the therapy was well-tolerated.