 

Signify shareholders appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa to Board of Management

Press Release

October 27, 2020

Signify shareholders appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa to Board of Management

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) appointed Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa as a member of the Board of Management, effective October 27, 2020. The appointment was the only agenda item at the EGM.

Javier van Engelen will fulfill the role of CFO of Signify and succeed René van Schooten, who held the position on an interim basis.

René van Schooten has expressed his wish to relinquish his position on the Board of Management as of January 1, 2021 and will stay on as advisor to the board till the end of May 2021.

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020 and have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

