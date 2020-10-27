Signify shareholders appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa to Board of Management

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) appointed Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa as a member of the Board of Management, effective October 27, 2020. The appointment was the only agenda item at the EGM.

Javier van Engelen will fulfill the role of CFO of Signify and succeed René van Schooten, who held the position on an interim basis.

René van Schooten has expressed his wish to relinquish his position on the Board of Management as of January 1, 2021 and will stay on as advisor to the board till the end of May 2021.

