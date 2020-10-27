Euroclear Business and Financial update - Q3 2020

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Financial Highlights



- Year-to-date (Q3 YTD) 2020 revenues down 3% year-on-year, to EUR 1057 million.





- Q3 YTD Business Income increased 12% to EUR 951 million, driven by

favourable market conditions and implementation of strategic

initiatives Q3 YTD Banking and Other Income decreased 55% to EUR

106 million as a result of interest rate cuts

- Q3 YTD Operating costs up 3% to EUR 637 million, in line with expectations,

due to sustained investment in customer proposition, modernising technology

and regulatory-driven initiatives.

- Q3 YTD Net profit was down 5% to EUR 314 million.

- Financial position remains strong.

- Outlook unchanged. While business income growth remains strong, the material

impact of lower interest-related income will result in lower profitability in

2020, compared to 2019.



Business Update





- Global financial markets continue to be shaped by the response of companies,governments and other participants to the wide-ranging implications ofCOVID-19:- Q3 settlement volumes remain at more normal levels compared toexceptional volatility recorded in March and April due to thepandemic, albeit the period saw higher volumes compared to 2019Assets under custody remain at record levels following primaryissuance of fixed income by governments in response to pandemic,as well as recovery of equity market valuations compared to priorquarters Business income growth offset the financial impact oflower interest rates, which policymakers implemented in theirresponse to COVID-19 crisis Collateral outstanding levels remainrobust, up 11% compared to prior year- Business continuity plans implemented in the context of COVID-19 pandemiccontinue to work effectively. Almost all staff continue to work remotely asEuroclear protects the health and safety of its people and ensures service tocustomers.- Appointed Roger Storm and Michael Carty as operating entity CEOs for Swedishand UK businesses, respectively.Strong Financial PositionWe have a strong balance sheet and capital position. Given our disciplined riskmanagement, limited leverage, prudent capital and liquidity positions, the Boardremains confident in Euroclear's financial strength.Commenting on the third quarter update, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officersaid:"The Euroclear group continues to perform robustly with key business driversremaining healthy. As such, our outlook is unchanged. We are focused onimplementing our strategy as we seek to meet evolving client needs in thefinancial industry."Note to editorsEuroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post tradeservices. At the core, the group provides settlement, safe-keeping and servicingof domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives toinvestment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructurecommitted to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale forits global client franchise.The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank - which is rated AA+ by FitchRatings and AA by Standard & Poor's - as well as Euroclear Belgium, EuroclearFinland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and EuroclearUK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 837 trillion insecurities transactions in 2019, representing 239 million domestic andcross-border transactions and held an average of EUR 30.1 trillion in assets forclients.For more information about Euroclear, please visit http://www.euroclear.com/ .Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpgContact:+44 207 849 0315Craig.MacDonald@euroclear.comSabine LeclercqTel: +32 2 326 3564Sabine.Leclercq@euroclear.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145548/4745820OTS: Euroclear Holding, Euroclear Investments, Euroclear SA/NV