Euroclear Business and Financial update - Q3 2020
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Financial Highlights
- Year-to-date (Q3 YTD) 2020 revenues down 3% year-on-year, to EUR 1057 million.
- Q3 YTD Business Income increased 12% to EUR 951 million, driven by
favourable market conditions and implementation of strategic
initiatives Q3 YTD Banking and Other Income decreased 55% to EUR
106 million as a result of interest rate cuts
- Q3 YTD Operating costs up 3% to EUR 637 million, in line with expectations,
due to sustained investment in customer proposition, modernising technology
and regulatory-driven initiatives.
- Q3 YTD Net profit was down 5% to EUR 314 million.
- Financial position remains strong.
- Outlook unchanged. While business income growth remains strong, the material
impact of lower interest-related income will result in lower profitability in
2020, compared to 2019.
Business Update
Business Update
- Q3 settlement volumes remain at more normal levels compared to
exceptional volatility recorded in March and April due to the
pandemic, albeit the period saw higher volumes compared to 2019
Assets under custody remain at record levels following primary
issuance of fixed income by governments in response to pandemic,
as well as recovery of equity market valuations compared to prior
quarters Business income growth offset the financial impact of
lower interest rates, which policymakers implemented in their
response to COVID-19 crisis Collateral outstanding levels remain
robust, up 11% compared to prior year
- Business continuity plans implemented in the context of COVID-19 pandemic
continue to work effectively. Almost all staff continue to work remotely as
Euroclear protects the health and safety of its people and ensures service to
customers.
- Appointed Roger Storm and Michael Carty as operating entity CEOs for Swedish
and UK businesses, respectively.
Strong Financial Position
We have a strong balance sheet and capital position. Given our disciplined risk
management, limited leverage, prudent capital and liquidity positions, the Board
remains confident in Euroclear's financial strength.
Commenting on the third quarter update, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer
said:
"The Euroclear group continues to perform robustly with key business drivers
remaining healthy. As such, our outlook is unchanged. We are focused on
implementing our strategy as we seek to meet evolving client needs in the
financial industry."
Note to editors
Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade
services. At the core, the group provides settlement, safe-keeping and servicing
of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to
investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure
committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for
its global client franchise.
The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank - which is rated AA+ by Fitch
Ratings and AA by Standard & Poor's - as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear
Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear
UK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 837 trillion in
securities transactions in 2019, representing 239 million domestic and
cross-border transactions and held an average of EUR 30.1 trillion in assets for
clients.
For more information about Euroclear, please visit http://www.euroclear.com/ .
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+44 207 849 0315
Craig.MacDonald@euroclear.com
Sabine Leclercq
Tel: +32 2 326 3564
Sabine.Leclercq@euroclear.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145548/4745820
OTS: Euroclear Holding, Euroclear Investments, Euroclear SA/NV
