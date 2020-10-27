Today’s Workforce Catching Up To Tomorrow’s Business Model, Avaya Study Finds

According to the Avaya survey, 3 out of 4 businesses say they have focused more on employee and team communication since COVID-19:

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today released its “Work from Anywhere” study, examining the shifts businesses are undergoing to adapt to today’s changing economy. In the wake of COVID-19, Avaya found that nearly 72 percent of U.S. based businesses have been rethinking how they work, 58 percent of businesses feel remote working is enabling them to hire a more distributed workforce, and 8 out of 10 businesses are already retooling to provide improved customer and employee experiences that enable new ways of working.

66 percent of mid-sized companies, those with 251-500 employees, have seen collaboration and communications technology increase in priority due to COVID-19

“Work from Anywhere is creating new business models the world is adapting to, and it has become clear that trying to adopt a ‘business as usual, but remote’ approach is not enough,” said Simon Harrison, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “COVID has accelerated digital transformation projects and put a new focus on customer and employee experiences, which have never mattered more. Additionally, new processes and new solutions need to completely change the way teams work together. Change has become a constant and embracing the cloud and the new experience economy, an opportunity. At Avaya, we are guiding our global client base, including retailers, schools, healthcare, governments, and businesses of all shapes and sizes on how to resolve the gaps they found in their ability to collaborate. We are helping them find new ways to connect, create and think as they write the new rules for their industries.”

Key Takeaways from Avaya’s “Work from Anywhere” Survey

Technology decision makers are rethinking business at every level

72 percent of businesses have been revisiting their overall business model due to the changes brought on by COVID-19

are examining their employee experience 75 percent are rethinking their sales approach

Businesses are focused on investing in communication and collaboration