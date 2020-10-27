 

Today’s Workforce Catching Up To Tomorrow’s Business Model, Avaya Study Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today released its “Work from Anywhere” study, examining the shifts businesses are undergoing to adapt to today’s changing economy. In the wake of COVID-19, Avaya found that nearly 72 percent of U.S. based businesses have been rethinking how they work, 58 percent of businesses feel remote working is enabling them to hire a more distributed workforce, and 8 out of 10 businesses are already retooling to provide improved customer and employee experiences that enable new ways of working.

According to the Avaya survey, 3 out of 4 businesses say they have focused more on employee and team communication since COVID-19:

  • 66 percent of mid-sized companies, those with 251-500 employees, have seen collaboration and communications technology increase in priority due to COVID-19
  • 57 percent of businesses reported some struggle with remote communication and fatigue
  • 32 percent reported employees having difficulties adapting to the new technology and communications tools available to them

“Work from Anywhere is creating new business models the world is adapting to, and it has become clear that trying to adopt a ‘business as usual, but remote’ approach is not enough,” said Simon Harrison, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “COVID has accelerated digital transformation projects and put a new focus on customer and employee experiences, which have never mattered more. Additionally, new processes and new solutions need to completely change the way teams work together. Change has become a constant and embracing the cloud and the new experience economy, an opportunity. At Avaya, we are guiding our global client base, including retailers, schools, healthcare, governments, and businesses of all shapes and sizes on how to resolve the gaps they found in their ability to collaborate. We are helping them find new ways to connect, create and think as they write the new rules for their industries.”

Key Takeaways from Avaya’s “Work from Anywhere” Survey

Technology decision makers are rethinking business at every level

  • 72 percent of businesses have been revisiting their overall business model due to the changes brought on by COVID-19
  • An even larger number, 80 percent, are rethinking their customer experience
  • 77 percent are examining their employee experience
  • 75 percent are rethinking their sales approach

Businesses are focused on investing in communication and collaboration

Seite 1 von 3
Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Telecom Consulting Group Becomes Master Agent for Avaya Cloud Office – Expanding Access to Cloud Communications for Organizations of All Sizes
22.10.20
Avaya Named in Forbes 2020 List of “World’s Best Employers”
19.10.20
U.S. Social Security Administration to Enhance Customer Experience for Millions of Americans with Avaya Communications Solutions, Providing Next-Generation Service and Increased Efficiency
15.10.20
Avaya Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
08.10.20
Avaya Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Delta
07.10.20
Avaya Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award for Giving Back to Global Communities and Customers During COVID-19
05.10.20
Avaya Spaces Collaboration App Enables Better Video Conferencing Experiences With NVIDIA AI
01.10.20
Contact Tracing by Avaya Named a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Winner for Exceptional Innovation
29.09.20
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud Office – Across Europe to Keep Businesses Productive