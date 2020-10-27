 

Elanco Releases Healthy Purpose 2030 Sustainability Commitments to Improve Health of Animals, People and Planet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 13:00  |  75   |   |   

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced its first sustainability commitments, just two years after becoming an independent company. The decade-long commitments support the SDGs, address societal challenges and underscore Elanco’s role in improving the health of animals, which also improves the health of people and the planet.

Elanco's Healthy Purpose 2030 sustainability pledges are powered by purposeful people, innovation and access. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, the company is issuing three Healthy Purpose Pledges to drive sustainable change by 2030, including:

  • Protein Pledge: Create more resilient food systems by enabling 57 million more people to access their annual nutritious protein needs.
  • Planet Pledge: Remove 21 million tons of emissions from customers’ farms while reducing the company’s own impact on the planet.
  • Pet Pledge: Improve the world’s wellbeing by helping at least 100 million healthy pets help people.

"Business can be a unique force for good, and at Elanco, we believe we have the opportunity and responsibility to help tackle key societal challenges," said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO at Elanco. "Elanco's Healthy Purpose sustainability commitments, the first of its kind in the animal health industry, advances the world’s wellbeing while supporting and strengthening our own business. It all starts with a healthy, strong enterprise driven by the growth, innovation and margin expansion agenda we are executing against. Through these efforts, Elanco is focused on creating value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society as a whole.”

With millions in the world unable to access affordable, nutritious protein, the Elanco Protein Pledge is an active commitment to improve the efficiency and sustainability of every farmer the company works with, improve the health and welfare of 3 billion farm animals and support and enhance agricultural productivity and income of 250,000 dairy and poultry smallholder farmers.

The natural environment needs protection and Elanco can help reduce impacts and develop solutions to support customers, while minimizing the company’s own impact. Elanco’s Planet Pledge is a commitment to be customers’ lead partner on the journey toward net zero emissions on their farms, grow the product portfolio with environmental benefits and accelerate toward sustainable packaging while achieving 100% renewable sources of electricity across the company’s operations.

