PCT Ltd. (PCTL) Executes 1 Million Gallon Minimum Annual Supply Agreement; Company Anticipates Record Setting Revenues for 4th Quarter

We would also like to update our shareholders on PCTL’s revenue guidance for the fiscal year of 2020. We continue to anticipate revenues of approximately $4 million. In addition, we expect to achieve record setting revenues during the 4 th quarter of 2020.

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) today announced that it has executed a domestic supply agreement with Maverick Energy Services and Maverick Environmental Solutions of Holdenville, Oklahoma for a minimum of 1,000,000 gallons of PCT Hydrolyte to be delivered over the next twelve months. An initial order has been fulfilled on this contract.

About Maverick Energy Services and Maverick Environmental Solutions, LLC:

Both companies were developed by Mr. Doug Humphreys. Mr. Humphreys graduated in 1975 from Southwest Oklahoma University with degrees in Business Administration and Geology. Mr. Humphreys began his career in 1977 with Tide West Oil Company, formerly Flint & Associates. From 1977 – 1997, Mr. Humphreys had a personal role in the development of over 1,500 wells at various depths of up to 20,000 plus feet. Over his career, he was employed with various oil and gas companies, including Tide West Oil Company, Square D Drilling, Kerr-McGee, focused in Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Kansas and Oklahoma. In 2007, Mr. Humphreys started Maverick Energy Services, LLC and in 2019, Maverick Environmental Services, LLC. Mr. Humphreys currently serves on the board of The First National Bank of Holdenville, Oklahoma, serves on the foundation board of Seminole State College, is a member of OIPA and is a well-known figure within oil and gas circles.

www.OKMaverick.com

About PCT Ltd:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC:PINK, "PCTL" is actively engaged in applying for listing its common stock to the OTC QB market. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and internationally.