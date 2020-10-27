Top Five Global Trends that Will Shape the Food Industry in 2021

ADM, a global leader in nutrition and partner to the world’s leading consumer brands, today released its view on the five food and beverage trends that will impact the way consumers eat and drink in the new year.

Based on in-depth research from ADM’s proprietary OutsideVoiceSM consumer insights platform, the report provides a breakdown of each trend that will come to the fore in the 12 months ahead. Each of these trends is strongly influenced by behavioral and societal changes that have emerged since the beginning of the pandemic, including heightened feelings of anxiety and stress, shifting priorities, changes in social connectivity, and the adoption of a more holistic approach to wellness.

“The global health crisis has changed consumer preferences in new and unexpected ways,” says Vince Macciocchi, president, Nutrition. “We are seeing a heightened demand for foods and beverages that support immune systems, enhance our mood and reduce our environmental impact, driven in part by emerging human tensions. This has provided a unique opportunity for brands to develop disruptive new products that will forever change the way we eat and drink. It’s going to be a year of innovation, marked by significant breakthroughs in nutrition.”

The five trends that will spur innovation in the new year, include: