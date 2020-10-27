 

United Federal Credit Union and Edgewater Bank Announce Strategic Acquisition

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Federal Credit Union (“United”), and Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (“Edgewater”) (OTCPK: EGDW), the holding company of Edgewater Bank, announced today that they have signed a definitive purchase and assumption agreement whereby United, headquartered in St. Joseph, Michigan, will acquire the assets and assume the liabilities of Edgewater Bank in an all-cash transaction (the “Transaction”). Following the completion of the Transaction, Edgewater Bancorp and Edgewater Bank will settle their remaining obligations and distribute their remaining cash (the “Liquidation”) to the Edgewater stockholders. Edgewater Bank operates five bank branches in Berrien County and two loan production offices in Fremont and Greenville, Michigan and had approximately $249.1 million in assets as of September 30, 2020. United currently operates 37 branches in six states and has over 177,000 members. This strategic acquisition will increase United’s total number of branches to 41 and total assets to approximately $3.5 billion. 

Edgewater was created in connection with the 2014 mutual-to-stock conversion of Edgewater Bank. As a part of such conversion, a liquidation account was created for the benefit of certain depositors of Edgewater Bank. It is anticipated that Edgewater Bank will pay out the balance of this liquidation account to the holders of sub accounts therein in connection with the Liquidation.

Edgewater currently estimates that, upon the completion of the Liquidation, its stockholders will receive between $39.47 and $43.22 in cash consideration for each share of Edgewater common stock (the “per share consideration”) they own. The amount of the per share consideration is subject to substantial variation based on, among other things, uncertainties with respect to the treatment of and costs associated with the liquidation account, Edgewater Bank’s equity at closing, the amount of corporate level taxation of such transaction, the amount of cash held by Edgewater Bancorp at closing, costs related to the dissolution of Edgewater Bank and Edgewater Bancorp and future operating results. Based on these factors, investors should not assume that the ultimate consideration distributed to stockholders will be within the range set forth above.

