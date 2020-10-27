U.S. Xpress Graduates First Full Ride Scholarship Participants

Hear what a few of the Full Ride participants have to say about the program here .

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced the first graduates of its Full Ride free college tuition program. Launched in September 2018, the Full Ride program offers free online college tuition for drivers, technicians and their dependents through online classes with Ashford University, a division of the University of Arizona’s Global Campus. Victoria, the daughter of Teams driver Karen Black, graduated with a master’s degree in Education last month, and in November, dedicated driver Keri Barley will graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

“I’m proud of all our team members and their families who have taken advantage of this valuable program,” said Eric Fuller, President & CEO of U.S. Xpress. “With college financially unattainable by many Americans, Full Ride gives our team members a life-changing opportunity to pursue their passions without racking up student debt.”

The U.S. Xpress Full Ride scholarship program provides drivers, technicians and up to two dependents, the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree from an accredited school, University of Arizona, at no cost. Students can select among dozens of disciplines ranging from business and logistics to accounting or behavioral science. This benefit is also available to drivers and technicians working for U.S. Xpress Enterprises subsidiaries Variant and Total Transportation of Mississippi, LLC. Nearly 600 employees have taken advantage of the program since its inception, with 221 currently enrolled, including 157 drivers, 50 driver dependents, 11 technicians and 3 technician dependents.

U.S. Xpress driver Keri Barley has been enrolled since October 2018 and will graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with attention to logistics and transportation next month. “I’ve been able to combine real world experience in the trucking industry with new ideas and principles from the academic world,” said Keri. “I plan on using my degree to train, assist, and work with fellow colleagues to maximize the truckload carrier segment of the economy.”

“With truck tonnage expected to grow more than 31% over the next decade, attracting and retaining talent in the trucking industry remains critical to meeting the freight demands of our expanding economy,” said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. “With its Full Ride scholarship, U.S. Xpress has put itself at the forefront of this industry-wide imperative to grow and strengthen trucking’s workforce. This noteworthy program has shown the company’s innovative and proactive approach to investing in the professionals who will carry our industry into the future.”

To learn more about careers with U.S. Xpress and the Full Ride program, visit https://www.usxjobs.com/full-ride/.

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

