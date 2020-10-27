 

U.S. Xpress Graduates First Full Ride Scholarship Participants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 13:17  |  48   |   |   

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced the first graduates of its Full Ride free college tuition program. Launched in September 2018, the Full Ride program offers free online college tuition for drivers, technicians and their dependents through online classes with Ashford University, a division of the University of Arizona’s Global Campus. Victoria, the daughter of Teams driver Karen Black, graduated with a master’s degree in Education last month, and in November, dedicated driver Keri Barley will graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Hear what a few of the Full Ride participants have to say about the program here.

“I’m proud of all our team members and their families who have taken advantage of this valuable program,” said Eric Fuller, President & CEO of U.S. Xpress. “With college financially unattainable by many Americans, Full Ride gives our team members a life-changing opportunity to pursue their passions without racking up student debt.”

The U.S. Xpress Full Ride scholarship program provides drivers, technicians and up to two dependents, the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree from an accredited school, University of Arizona, at no cost. Students can select among dozens of disciplines ranging from business and logistics to accounting or behavioral science. This benefit is also available to drivers and technicians working for U.S. Xpress Enterprises subsidiaries Variant and Total Transportation of Mississippi, LLC. Nearly 600 employees have taken advantage of the program since its inception, with 221 currently enrolled, including 157 drivers, 50 driver dependents, 11 technicians and 3 technician dependents.

U.S. Xpress driver Keri Barley has been enrolled since October 2018 and will graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with attention to logistics and transportation next month. “I’ve been able to combine real world experience in the trucking industry with new ideas and principles from the academic world,” said Keri. “I plan on using my degree to train, assist, and work with fellow colleagues to maximize the truckload carrier segment of the economy.”

“With truck tonnage expected to grow more than 31% over the next decade, attracting and retaining talent in the trucking industry remains critical to meeting the freight demands of our expanding economy,” said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. “With its Full Ride scholarship, U.S. Xpress has put itself at the forefront of this industry-wide imperative to grow and strengthen trucking’s workforce. This noteworthy program has shown the company’s innovative and proactive approach to investing in the professionals who will carry our industry into the future.”

To learn more about careers with U.S. Xpress and the Full Ride program, visit https://www.usxjobs.com/full-ride/.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

USX Corporate

US Xpress Enterprises Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
12.10.20
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call