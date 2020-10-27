 

II-VI Incorporated Wins Fujitsu Supplier Award for Optical Modules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:15  |  40   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading supplier of transceivers, today announced that it received the 2019 Supplier Award for Optical Modules from Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702).

The announcement was presented by Mr. Takashi Yamanishi, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Supply Chain Unit for Fujitsu Limited, the multinational information technology equipment and services company based in Tokyo, Japan.

“We proudly recognize II-VI’s outstanding results in our 2019 Suppliers’ Performance Review Program, especially in the areas of quality and delivery,” said Mr. Yamanishi. “We look forward to growing our partnership.”

“We are honored to receive this award from Fujitsu, a testament to our strong execution and ability to deliver advanced transceivers at scale to a world-class equipment manufacturer that demands superior quality,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Sr. Vice President, Transceivers Business Unit. “Our strong core competency in optoelectronics, together with our vertically integrated transceiver platform, our operational excellence, and our close customer relationships, are the key factors that sustain our market leadership in optical modules.”

II-VI offers one of the broadest portfolios of transceivers in the industry, which are fully compliant with all the most widely deployed standards, including Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand, SONET/SDH/OTN, CPRI, and PON. II-VI’s transceivers operate at data rates in excess of 100 Gbps and feature outstanding performance over extended voltage and temperature ranges while minimizing jitter, electromagnetic interference (EMI), and power dissipation. They range from very short to very long reaches, encompassing datacenter, campus, access, metro, and long-haul applications.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

II VI Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
II-VI Incorporated Announces Availability of Full Product Line of High-Power Semiconductor Lasers on 6-inch GaAs Platform
22.10.20
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2021 First-Quarter Conference Call
12.10.20
II-VI Incorporated CEO Chuck Mattera Announced as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 East Central Award Winner
05.10.20
II-VI Incorporated Taps Sohail Khan to Lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies Organization, Closes the Ascatron and INNOViON Transactions, and Joins the Semiconductor Industry Association

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
28
II-VI Incorporated