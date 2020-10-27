II-VI Incorporated Wins Fujitsu Supplier Award for Optical Modules

The announcement was presented by Mr. Takashi Yamanishi, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Supply Chain Unit for Fujitsu Limited, the multinational information technology equipment and services company based in Tokyo, Japan.

“We proudly recognize II-VI’s outstanding results in our 2019 Suppliers’ Performance Review Program, especially in the areas of quality and delivery,” said Mr. Yamanishi. “We look forward to growing our partnership.”

“We are honored to receive this award from Fujitsu, a testament to our strong execution and ability to deliver advanced transceivers at scale to a world-class equipment manufacturer that demands superior quality,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Sr. Vice President, Transceivers Business Unit. “Our strong core competency in optoelectronics, together with our vertically integrated transceiver platform, our operational excellence, and our close customer relationships, are the key factors that sustain our market leadership in optical modules.”

II-VI offers one of the broadest portfolios of transceivers in the industry, which are fully compliant with all the most widely deployed standards, including Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand, SONET/SDH/OTN, CPRI, and PON. II-VI’s transceivers operate at data rates in excess of 100 Gbps and feature outstanding performance over extended voltage and temperature ranges while minimizing jitter, electromagnetic interference (EMI), and power dissipation. They range from very short to very long reaches, encompassing datacenter, campus, access, metro, and long-haul applications.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.