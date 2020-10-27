iMedia’s Growth Continues – 20 New Brand Launches this Holiday Season
Launches Include Beauty Brands, Fashion Designers, Home Designers, Jewelry Designers, Athletes, and Celebrities
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces the brand launches of exciting new products premiering this fall and holiday on its
national television network ShopHQ, as well as its emerging networks BulldogShop and ShopHQHealth.
“Our brand launches are meaningful to our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia Brands’ CEO. “To put it in perspective, 19% of our revenue in the first half of the year was generated from new brand launches during that period. Our customers are telling us they like our new assortments and I’m proud to announce our latest additions to our seasonal line-ups.”
- Burberry Luxury Accessories is a global luxury fashion brand with a distinctive British identity featuring handbags, sunglasses, and other high-end
accessories.
- Eyebobs is a Minnesota based fashion-forward luxury eyewear company. Eyebobs lives to outfit the eyes of the smart, style-conscious individual with a full selection
of eyewear to express their unique personality.
- Jason Taylor Health & Aging is a line of Healthy Living items at ShopHQ. Join Jason Taylor, Hall of Fame NFL player as he shares his secrets for achieving
optimal health, wellness, and better aging. Jason, a father, son, and husband shares a lifestyle that helps his body age better every day.
- Safety Vital, launching on ShopHQ this holiday season, is a line of safety products to help you live a safe and healthy lifestyle. The collection includes personal
alarms, home alarms, and other protective gear.
- Billy Banks Health & Fitness is a line of fitness and wellness items, brought to you by International Fitness and movie star Billy Blanks.
- Mayamar Jewelry is a collection of unique handcrafted accessories that can be worn on any occasion. The collection is designed and curated by Maya Lalo to be
timeless, durable, functional, and beautiful.
- Gem Hunter by Gemporia UK showcases the most rare and beautiful gemstone jewelry from around the world- see behind the scenes into the sourcing at the mines and
adventures across the globe.
- Jeffrey Banks Collection: an acclaimed American designer whose sense of classic style has served him well in every area of home design, from dinner table to the way
you make your bed.
