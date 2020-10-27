iMedia’s Growth Continues – 20 New Brand Launches this Holiday Season

Launches Include Beauty Brands, Fashion Designers, Home Designers, Jewelry Designers, Athletes, and Celebrities

iMedia Brands, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces the brand launches of exciting new products premiering this fall and holiday on its national television network ShopHQ, as well as its emerging networks BulldogShop and ShopHQHealth.



“Our brand launches are meaningful to our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia Brands’ CEO. “To put it in perspective, 19% of our revenue in the first half of the year was generated from new brand launches during that period. Our customers are telling us they like our new assortments and I’m proud to announce our latest additions to our seasonal line-ups.”