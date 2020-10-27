Amazon Promotes Over 35,000 Employees Across North America Operations Network This Year, Opens 100,000 New Seasonal Jobs Heading Into the Holidays

Amazon today announced it has promoted more than 35,000 Operations employees in 2020, that 30,000 employees have taken advantage of Amazon’s Career Choice program, and that it’s creating an additional 100,000 seasonal jobs. With more than 12 million Americans out of work according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 1 these new seasonal roles in several locations across the US and Canada will complement its regular full- and part-time positions. Amazon offers jobs for people of all backgrounds and skill levels, and these 100,000 new, seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season.

Amazon was recently named #2 on the Forbes World’s Best Employers list, a list based entirely on anonymous employee input, which reflects Amazon’s highly-competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs, among other criteria. On top of an industry-leading $15 minimum wage, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits on day one, including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401K with 50 percent company match, and a network to succeed.

“At Amazon, we believe in providing our employees with great jobs and better futures. We’re proud to see our employees grow through promotions to the next level at Amazon and also through programs like Career Choice, which help them pursue careers in high demand fields,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “These 35,000 newly-promoted Amazonians came from a variety of backgrounds, and many started in seasonal jobs like we’re announcing today. They have made a big impact for our customers and contributed to a positive and safe work environment, and we’re thrilled to congratulate them on their next step.”