Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.10.2020 / 13:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Thannhuber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
79.600 EUR 7960.000 EUR
79.600 EUR 1592.000 EUR
79.600 EUR 49909.200 EUR
79.600 EUR 10109.200 EUR
79.600 EUR 7482.400 EUR
79.600 EUR 2547.200 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
79.6000 EUR 79600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
Wertpapier


