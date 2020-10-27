tZERO Announces Integration With Sterling Trading Tech, Powering Two New Third-Party Broker-Dealers That Are Live & Trading on the tZERO ATS

Sterling Trading Tech provides its various front-end trading platforms and order management system (OMS) to broker-dealers, clearing firms, hedge funds, and buy-side trading institutions. The integration allows broker-dealer licensees of Sterling Trading Tech’s technology to easily access the tZERO ATS, subject to the tZERO ATS’s onboarding process for subscribers. With over 100 clients, including leading brokers, clearing firms, and prop groups, in over 20 countries, Sterling Trading Tech supports tens of thousands of users worldwide and provides links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. Sterling Trading Tech currently touches over 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume.

tZERO , a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that it has completed a technology integration with Sterling Trading Tech , a leading global provider of trading and compliance solutions. This integration enables two of Sterling Trading Tech’s broker-dealer customers, MM Global Securities , a boutique Wall Street brokerage firm that provides a convenient trading solution, and a brokerage and clearing company offering sophisticated clearing, settlement, and custody services, to be live and trading on the tZERO ATS.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “Through the integration with Sterling Trading Tech, we are excited that two new broker-dealers are live and trading on the tZERO ATS. One of our top priorities is to continue to grow and diversify the subscriber base of the ATS and today’s announcement is another catalyst to help broaden investor participation on our platform.”

The customers of these broker-dealers are now able to trade the digital securities that trade on the tZERO ATS. The tZERO ATS currently has six active subscribers and has signed three additional agreements with progressive broker-dealers interested in trading digital securities.

Sterling Trading Tech CEO Farid Naib stated, “As the industry is seeking exposure to digital securities, we are excited to provide both our existing and future clients access to these innovative securities that trade on the tZERO ATS.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.