Predictive Oncology Inc. CEO Provides Updates on Subsidiaries, Highlights Recent Milestones and Near-Term Goals

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio — Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) today announces that its chief executive officer, Carl Schwartz, has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a financial news and content distribution company and one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). During the interview, Schwartz provided an update on the company’s recent milestones and near-term goals following the October release of his Letter to Shareholders. In particular, Schwartz put a focus on the company’s subsidiaries: Skyline Medical, TumorGenesis, Soluble Biotech and Helomics.



After offering some brief insight into the operations of Skyline Medical, Schwartz turned his attention toward TumorGenesis.

“TumorGenesis is an interesting company. The whole purpose of it was to develop a lab media to replace rats and mice in the scientific industries and in the testing of tumors,” he stated in the interview. “They have developed the first one, which is ovarian cancer, and the results of this are that this media, which, as I said, replicates the body, fools the tumor into thinking it’s still in the body. Its reactions are very, very similar to what it would have done had it been in the body. Now, the next step is to get it positioned to manufacturers and getting the kits out so people can use it. That’s coming along handsomely. It’ll take a little time to get all this put in place, but the optimism is there, and the results are wonderful. We’re very excited.”

Schwartz then discussed Predictive Oncology’s newest subsidiary. “[Soluble Biotech] is our newest acquisition. These are two labs that we put together, and we moved them now into a research park. We quadrupled the space that they have, and they have the latest in equipment,” he continued. “The technology used by Soluble is proprietary. These machines that we have were developed some time ago and are the only machines of their kind. In the determination of solubility of products, they work wonders in that area. We expect, going forward, that they’ll get a number of contracts.”