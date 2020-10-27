 

Iteris Awarded Florida Department of Transportation Contract for Traffic Signal Retiming Program

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year professional services contract with a ceiling of $5 million from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 7 in Tampa, Florida for a regional traffic signal retiming program, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.

Iteris Awarded Florida Department of Transportation Contract for Traffic Signal Retiming Program (Photo: Business Wire)

The five-year program includes signal coordination and timing improvements at key intersections throughout Florida’s District 7, which houses over 1,100 signalized intersections, representing almost 20% of signalized intersections in the state.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris will provide services including intersection and system analysis, data collection and model development, traffic signal timing plan development, implementation and evaluation, and additional traffic signal operations services with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety and decreasing stops.

The primary goal of this project is to implement optimized coordination timing plans to achieve optimal traffic flow, and improve safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

“We are proud to support FDOT’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of road users by leading this traffic signal retiming program,” said Helmuth Arens, associate vice president and traffic operations group manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ traffic signal coordination services in a key geographic market, and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving safety, air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Iteris expects to commence the traffic signal coordination project immediately.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

