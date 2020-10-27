 

Cheniere Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 13:30  |  10   |   |   

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today declared (i) a cash distribution of $0.650 ($2.60 annualized) per common unit to unitholders of record as of November 6, 2020, and (ii) the related distribution to its general partner. These distributions are payable on November 13, 2020.

This press release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Cheniere Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Cheniere Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Cheniere Partners

Cheniere Partners is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast. Cheniere Partners is currently operating five natural gas liquefaction Trains and is constructing one additional Train for a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG at the Sabine Pass terminal. The Sabine Pass LNG terminal has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, two marine berths and vaporizers and an additional marine berth that is under construction. Cheniere Partners also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere Partners’ financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding expectations regarding regulatory authorizations and approvals, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere Partners’ LNG terminal and liquefaction business, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, and (vii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere Partners believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere Partners’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere Partners’ periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere Partners does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...