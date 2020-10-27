 

Calyxt to Host Virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4 00 p.m. Eastern Time

27.10.2020, 13:31  |  59   |   |   

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The Virtual Analyst Day will be broadcasted via webcast, and include a review of the company’s research and development pipeline and a business update from management, followed by a Q&A session with the sell-side analyst community.

Agenda:

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Closing Remarks: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879
Conference Code: 13711360
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141727
Location: Virtual

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through December 1st, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13711360. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here.

For more information, please email your request to CLXT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

