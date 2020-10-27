ReposiTrak Charts New Milestone With Out-of-Stock Management Solution

The latest insights were captured from collective performance data of suppliers that rely on ReposiTrak OOS Management tools , which seamlessly convert POS data to actionable OOS analysis while allowing suppliers to easily detect and address the stockout problems. ReposiTrak’s latest OOS data was generated across more than 12,000 stores operated by retail formats ranging from national and regional grocers to mass merchants and drug chains, and spans all DSD categories, including dairy, bakery, grocery and general merchandise.

ReposiTrak , the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, has achieved a new milestone with its direct store delivery Out-of-Stock (OOS) Management Solution. More than 80% of DSD vendors using the system are capturing an average OOS reduction of 55%, growing year-over-year sales by 4% to 8% and generating sales increases ranging from 3% to 22%, including the period with COVID-19.

“We are extremely proud of the latest results that validate ReposiTrak’s capabilities to help retail trading partners optimize information by store, route and SKU on what products need replenishment to keep store shelves stocked with the products customers are demanding,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak.

Fields added that the timing of the milestone amid COVID-19 makes the landmark reduction levels that much more impactful in light of the high costs out-of-stocks inflict on trading partners’ bottom lines during “normal” selling seasons.

The Salt Lake City-based solutions provider’s latest OOS data reflects performance levels from hundreds of vendors—all of which are all seeing compelling results with more than 25,000 SKUs tracked to the store and specific SKU location—and underscores ReposiTrak’s expertise executing at scale.

“Technology and automation have played crucial roles throughout 2020, and the latest results of the collective performance data from our DSD supplier network brilliantly demonstrates how better data, harnessed by a world-class platform, can be used to help improve the performance of the most complex retail supply chains,” Fields affirmed.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families: compliance and risk management; supply chain solutions; and MarketPlace sourcing and B2B commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

