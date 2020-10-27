 

Motorcar Parts of America Announces Launch of New Brake Caliper Remanufacturing Operations

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today formally announced brake caliper production has commenced at the company’s recently opened 370,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities located in Tijuana, Mexico.

“The launch of the caliper operation represents the achievement of an important milestone for the company, as our product categories continue to expand,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

The company’s replacement brake calipers are engineered and manufactured to fit and perform like original equipment.

The brake calipers feature a specially formulated zinc-dichromate finish designed to provide superior corrosion protection in the harshest environments. The OE-style plated coating is tested for 72 hours with continuous salt-spray exposure to evaluate lasting corrosion protection. The company’s premium brake caliper program, by application, provides 100 percent replacement with new phenolic pistons, ensuring worry-free performance. For a complete repair solution, each caliper unit is assembled with 100 percent new dust boots and EPDM rubber seals, and includes application-specific brake pad installation hardware and application-specific brackets.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2020 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

