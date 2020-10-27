Ring Energy, Inc. Prices $20 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering at a 5.7% Premium to Prior Day Close

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring Energy" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 8,343,000 Common Shares, (ii) 13,428,500 Pre-Funded Warrants and (iii) 21,771,500 Common Warrants at a combined purchase price of $0.70. The gross proceeds to Ring Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $15,240,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Ring Energy has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,265,725 Common Shares and/or 3,265,725 Common Warrants to purchase 3,265,725 Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Common Warrants have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ring Energy is concurrently announcing the pricing of a registered direct of (i) 3,500,000 Common Shares, (ii) 3,300,000 Pre-Funded Warrants and (iii) 6,800,000 Common Warrants at a combined purchase price of $0.70. The gross proceeds to Ring Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $4,760,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Common Warrants have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.