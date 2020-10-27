Ring Energy, Inc. Prices $20 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering at a 5.7% Premium to Prior Day Close
Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring Energy" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 8,343,000 Common Shares, (ii) 13,428,500 Pre-Funded Warrants and (iii) 21,771,500 Common Warrants at a combined purchase price of $0.70. The gross proceeds to Ring Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $15,240,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Ring Energy has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,265,725 Common Shares and/or 3,265,725 Common Warrants to purchase 3,265,725 Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Common Warrants have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
Ring Energy is concurrently announcing the pricing of a registered direct of (i) 3,500,000 Common Shares, (ii) 3,300,000 Pre-Funded Warrants and (iii) 6,800,000 Common Warrants at a combined purchase price of $0.70. The gross proceeds to Ring Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $4,760,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Common Warrants have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
A.G.P./Alliance Group Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the underwritten public offering.
The underwritten public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-237988) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on May 21, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2006 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Ring Energy has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Ring Energy and such offering. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus is also available, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
0 Kommentare