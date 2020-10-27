 

Ring Energy, Inc. Prices $20 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering at a 5.7% Premium to Prior Day Close

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring Energy" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 8,343,000 Common Shares, (ii) 13,428,500 Pre-Funded Warrants and (iii) 21,771,500 Common Warrants at a combined purchase price of $0.70. The gross proceeds to Ring Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $15,240,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Ring Energy has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,265,725 Common Shares and/or 3,265,725 Common Warrants to purchase 3,265,725 Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Common Warrants have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ring Energy is concurrently announcing the pricing of a registered direct of (i) 3,500,000 Common Shares, (ii) 3,300,000 Pre-Funded Warrants and (iii) 6,800,000 Common Warrants at a combined purchase price of $0.70. The gross proceeds to Ring Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $4,760,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Common Warrants have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Group Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the underwritten public offering.

The underwritten public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-237988) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on May 21, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2006 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Ring Energy has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Ring Energy and such offering. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus is also available, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...