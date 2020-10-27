 

Everbridge Designates 2020 U.S. Elections as Critical Event Partners with State and Local Governments, Businesses and Healthcare Organizations to Support Public Safety and Business Continuity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company has introduced a new specialized CEM solution and risk intelligence package to assist organizations with managing the potential impact of the forthcoming U.S. Elections on people, businesses and communities. By aggregating risk data from multiple sources in near real time, the Everbridge CEM platform enables customers to rapidly and seamlessly determine the relevance of a potential disruption, track the execution of response plans and procedures, inform stakeholders, and analyze ongoing performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005671/en/

Everbridge Designates 2020 U.S. Elections as Critical Event (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge Designates 2020 U.S. Elections as Critical Event (Photo: Business Wire)

As the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH’s) Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed at Everbridge’s recent COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery Symposium, the month of November falls during a period of heightened concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. State and local governments, communities, retailers and other businesses require proactive preparation and planning to respond to long lines at polling centers, potential transportation disruptions, and COVID-19 social distancing requirements in order to help ensure that activities leading up to, during, and after the Elections run smoothly.

In addition to a new Elections risk data feed that works directly with the company’s CEM platform, Everbridge aggregates real-time information from state and local governments, law enforcement and emergency responders in one common operating environment for organizations to share relevant data to proactively improve response and mitigation of any potential disruption. The Everbridge Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center (RIMC) also combines 22,000 data sources across 175 countries with an experienced team of analysts creating the leading source of verified data and hyper-local threat intelligence. This intelligence is being used to highlight the proximity of employees and corporate assets to potential locations that may be subject to elevated risk, allowing corporate security teams to easily determine if additional action is required.

“We are relying on Everbridge to prepare for and respond to any possible scenario impacting the upcoming Elections,” said Jeff Fletcher, Deputy Coordinator of the Loudoun County Office of Emergency Management in Virginia. “This includes alerting residents about polling center emergencies due to weather or other situations, notifying voters of polling center traffic congestion due to high volumes, and coordinating the staffing of polling workers. We will also rely on Everbridge to report situational awareness throughout the day to our County leadership and all those personnel who are supporting the election. Everbridge provides an important tool to help ensure Election Day in our county runs smoothly.”

Everbridge currently works with state and local governments across the country. Counties across the state of Florida, for example, are leveraging the Everbridge platform to internally coordinate and communicate updates to poll workers and volunteers. Durham and Pinal Counties offer opt-in details using Everbridge for polling information. The City of Santa Ana provides warning alerts regarding fake ballot boxes using the Everbridge Platform.

In Cabarrus County, the Everbridge Platform helps to improve voter experiences. “Everbridge enables us to quickly and easily get critical messages out to our population, with a means to confirm receipt,” said Debbie Brannan, Area Manager of Technology and Innovation for Cabarrus County, NC. “This is even more important during special occasions such as the upcoming elections and amid a global pandemic. We are prepared to use the Everbridge platform before, during and post-Election to ensure our residents stay informed.”

Leveraging the market-leading Everbridge CEM platform, organizations will be able to initiate and automate the execution of standard operating procedures (SOPs), crisis management playbooks and incident templates to mitigate the impacts of potential protests or transportation stoppages impacting the safety and/or productivity of residents and employees.

“As more than 230 million eligible American voters prepare for the November 3rd election amid an ongoing global pandemic, we have mobilized our resources to bring the best data and management practices to bear to help organizations with a coordinated and smooth response to election activities,” said Everbridge Chief Experience Officer John Maeda.

U.S. Elections Preparedness Webinar

Everbridge will host a webinar on Friday, October 30th at 2 p.m. ET on best practices leading up to Election Day for businesses, hospitals, and state and local governments to plan for and mitigate transportation, business operations, and infrastructure disruptions potentially stemming from the elections. Register here for the Webinar.

Over 5,300 global organizations use Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Everbridge rapidly launched its COVID-19 Shield Return to Work and Contact Tracing software solutions followed by the introduction of Everbridge Control Center, the industry’s first off-the-shelf physical security information management software platform to help organizations return to work while complying with social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policies. Since the pandemic began, Everbridge customers have used its software to send more than 850 million coronavirus-related communications with vital information and instructions to safeguard their populations, employees, patients, and students.

The Everbridge Platform reaches over 600 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,300 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 14 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Everbridge Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Everbridge to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
15.10.20
Bei einem von Everbridge veranstalteten Symposium mit dem Titel „COVID-19: Road to Recovery“ (COVID-19: Der Weg zur Wiederherstellung) hält George W. Bush, der 43. Präsident der USA, am Eröffnungstag den Hauptvortrag über Führungskompetenz...
15.10.20
Everbridge Features 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush Speaking on Leadership and Critical Event Management, as well as CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Day 1 Keynote for COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposium
12.10.20
Everbridge beruft weltweit anerkannten Technologen und "eine der einflussreichsten Persönlichkeiten des 21. Jahrhunderts" zum Chief Customer Experience Officer für die Innovation der nächsten Generation des Critical Event Management (CEM)
12.10.20
Everbridge Appoints World-renowned Technologist, and “One of the Most Influential People of the 21st Century,” as Chief Customer Experience Officer to Innovate the Next Generation of Critical Event Management (CEM)
08.10.20
Everbridge Senior Leader Wins Stevie Award Recognizing Women in Business Worldwide
07.10.20
Dr. Anthony Fauci und Führungspersönlichkeiten von IBM, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Mayo Clinic und Ford sowie der Gouverneur von Mississippi und der Bürgermeister von Miami sind Redner beim Symposium von Everbridge...
06.10.20
Dr. Anthony Fauci Joined by C-Level Executives from IBM, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Mayo Clinic, and Ford, as well as Gov. of Mississippi and Miami Mayor, to Present at Everbridge’s Symposium, COVID-19: Road to Recovery, Oct. 14-15, 2020
05.10.20
Banner Health, One of the Largest Employers in the U.S., Selects Everbridge to Improve Patient Experience with Industry-Leading Indoor Wayfinding Solution
05.10.20
Everbridge Announces 4th Annual Critical Event Management Impact Awards Recognizing the Innovative Use of Technology for Mitigating Impact of COVID-19 and Other Crises in 2020