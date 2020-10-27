Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that the company has introduced a new specialized CEM solution and risk intelligence package to assist organizations with managing the potential impact of the forthcoming U.S. Elections on people, businesses and communities. By aggregating risk data from multiple sources in near real time, the Everbridge CEM platform enables customers to rapidly and seamlessly determine the relevance of a potential disruption, track the execution of response plans and procedures, inform stakeholders, and analyze ongoing performance.

Everbridge Designates 2020 U.S. Elections as Critical Event (Photo: Business Wire)

As the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH’s) Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed at Everbridge’s recent COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery Symposium, the month of November falls during a period of heightened concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. State and local governments, communities, retailers and other businesses require proactive preparation and planning to respond to long lines at polling centers, potential transportation disruptions, and COVID-19 social distancing requirements in order to help ensure that activities leading up to, during, and after the Elections run smoothly.

In addition to a new Elections risk data feed that works directly with the company’s CEM platform, Everbridge aggregates real-time information from state and local governments, law enforcement and emergency responders in one common operating environment for organizations to share relevant data to proactively improve response and mitigation of any potential disruption. The Everbridge Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center (RIMC) also combines 22,000 data sources across 175 countries with an experienced team of analysts creating the leading source of verified data and hyper-local threat intelligence. This intelligence is being used to highlight the proximity of employees and corporate assets to potential locations that may be subject to elevated risk, allowing corporate security teams to easily determine if additional action is required.

“We are relying on Everbridge to prepare for and respond to any possible scenario impacting the upcoming Elections,” said Jeff Fletcher, Deputy Coordinator of the Loudoun County Office of Emergency Management in Virginia. “This includes alerting residents about polling center emergencies due to weather or other situations, notifying voters of polling center traffic congestion due to high volumes, and coordinating the staffing of polling workers. We will also rely on Everbridge to report situational awareness throughout the day to our County leadership and all those personnel who are supporting the election. Everbridge provides an important tool to help ensure Election Day in our county runs smoothly.”

Everbridge currently works with state and local governments across the country. Counties across the state of Florida, for example, are leveraging the Everbridge platform to internally coordinate and communicate updates to poll workers and volunteers. Durham and Pinal Counties offer opt-in details using Everbridge for polling information. The City of Santa Ana provides warning alerts regarding fake ballot boxes using the Everbridge Platform.

In Cabarrus County, the Everbridge Platform helps to improve voter experiences. “Everbridge enables us to quickly and easily get critical messages out to our population, with a means to confirm receipt,” said Debbie Brannan, Area Manager of Technology and Innovation for Cabarrus County, NC. “This is even more important during special occasions such as the upcoming elections and amid a global pandemic. We are prepared to use the Everbridge platform before, during and post-Election to ensure our residents stay informed.”

Leveraging the market-leading Everbridge CEM platform, organizations will be able to initiate and automate the execution of standard operating procedures (SOPs), crisis management playbooks and incident templates to mitigate the impacts of potential protests or transportation stoppages impacting the safety and/or productivity of residents and employees.

“As more than 230 million eligible American voters prepare for the November 3rd election amid an ongoing global pandemic, we have mobilized our resources to bring the best data and management practices to bear to help organizations with a coordinated and smooth response to election activities,” said Everbridge Chief Experience Officer John Maeda.

U.S. Elections Preparedness Webinar

Everbridge will host a webinar on Friday, October 30th at 2 p.m. ET on best practices leading up to Election Day for businesses, hospitals, and state and local governments to plan for and mitigate transportation, business operations, and infrastructure disruptions potentially stemming from the elections. Register here for the Webinar.

Over 5,300 global organizations use Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Everbridge rapidly launched its COVID-19 Shield Return to Work and Contact Tracing software solutions followed by the introduction of Everbridge Control Center, the industry’s first off-the-shelf physical security information management software platform to help organizations return to work while complying with social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policies. Since the pandemic began, Everbridge customers have used its software to send more than 850 million coronavirus-related communications with vital information and instructions to safeguard their populations, employees, patients, and students.

The Everbridge Platform reaches over 600 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

