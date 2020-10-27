Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BRASELTON, Ga., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) ("FOX" or the “Company”) will announce results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2020, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ridefox.com and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North America listeners may dial (877) 425-9470, and international listeners may dial (201) 389-0878; the conference ID is 13711755.