 

Resonant to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 10th at 1 30 p.m. Pacific Time

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handsets and wireless devices, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific standard time (4:30 p.m. Eastern standard time) to discuss Resonant’s third quarter 2020 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific standard time (4:30 p.m. Eastern standard time)
U.S. Dial-In: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13711933
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141977

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 10, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13711933. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Resonant website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com. Resonant uses its website and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s ISN Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for less cost and less time than traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
RESN@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


