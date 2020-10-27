 

Muscle Maker Grill Adds Three New Ghost Kitchen Markets

Brand Expanding Into Providence, San Francisco and San Jose

League City, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that the company, along with one of its franchise partners have signed agreements to open three delivery only ghost kitchens throughout the U.S.

The first delivery only ghost kitchen will be located in downtown Providence Rhode Island and will be operated by Muscle Maker, Inc. Providence is home to many well-known universities such as Brown, Johnson and Wales, Providence College and The Rhode Island School of Design. Located amongst these institutions is a thriving business culture with high delivery potential. Within a three mile radius there are over 230,000 employees and 28,000 students.

The company’s non-traditional growth model will now stretch from coast-to-coast with the openings of two ghost kitchens in two major metropolitan cities. The first will be located in downtown San Francisco and the other in downtown San Jose. Both of these locations will be operated by a local franchisee who also owns and operates the Antioch, CA location.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “As stated in recent press announcements, the company is following its non-traditional growth plans, and now we’ve got a dedicated franchise partner opening their first two delivery only ghost kitchen locations on the West Coast. The ghost kitchen model makes sense for the brand given the high delivery demand due to Covid, low cost of entry and ability to expand rapidly.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:
marketing@musclemakergrill.com

Investor Relations:
IR@musclemakergrill.com


