 

Victory Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, The Victory Bank held total assets of $431.3 million, total deposits of $322.9 million, and total equity of $21.0 million. Highlights include asset growth of $16.9 million for the quarter and a $1.6 million increase in stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2020, as compared to September 30, 2019. Book value per share increased 84 cents from $9.91 at September 30, 2019 to $10.75 at September 30, 2020. In addition, at September 30, 2020, The Victory Bank held $2.15 million of deferred fee income on its balance sheet. Cash dividends remained unchanged at 5 cents per share per quarter.

While the bank has not suffered any significant deterioration in asset quality, in response to the economic uncertainty created by the COVID 19 pandemic, the bank has increased total loan loss reserves from $2.2 million at December 31, 2019 to $3.3 million at September 30, 2020; approximately 1.10% of total loans; 1.38% of non-PPP loans (Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans). Non-performing assets remained low during the quarter, declining from $265 thousand at June 30, 2020, to $130 thousand at September 30, 2020.

Excluding provisions for loan losses, consolidated pre-tax net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $927 thousand, compared with pre-provision pre-tax net income of $879 thousand for the same quarter in 2019. Consolidated net income after provision for loan losses was $543 thousand, a decrease of $79 thousand as compared to $622 thousand for the same quarter in 2019, totaling approximately $0.28 per common share. Deposits grew to $322.9 million at September 30, 2020, from $236.3 million at September 30, 2019, a 37% increase. Including SBA PPP loans, total net loans increased 27% to $299.4 million at September 30, 2020, from $235.5 million at September 30, 2019. Total assets increased by $163.6 million to $431.3 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 61% over one year.

Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the third quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, reserves have grown, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas. Our focus for most of 2020 has been protecting the safety of our employees and clients while expanding our services to businesses and individuals in their crucial time of need. Our Victory Bank team members worked tirelessly to close over $60 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection loans, processing approximately 577 loan applications, helping businesses in our communities protect 7,277 local jobs.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.


The Victory Bancorp, Inc.    
Consolidated Balance Sheet    
     
(numbers in thousands except share data)    
     
  Unaudited  
  September 30, December 31,
   2020  2019
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $ 108,000 $ 7,367
Federal funds sold   4,000   10,803
     
Cash and cash equivalents   112,000   18,170
     
Securities available-for-sale   11,536   11,084
     
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses    
of $3,338 and $2,213   299,351   243,131
Premises and equipment, net   3,209   3,298
Restricted investment in bank stocks   1,584   474
Accrued interest receivable   1,121   716
BOLI   1,579   1,548
Other assets   930   872
     
Total assets $ 431,310 $ 279,293
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing   60,602   48,060
Interest-bearing   262,287   199,734
     
Total deposits   322,889   247,794
     
UnSecured borrowings   68,610   3,000
Subordinated Debt   17,700   7,927
Other liabilities   1,149   794
     
Total liabilities   410,348   259,515
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000    
shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares   1,950   1,950
Surplus   14,253   14,212
Accumulated earnings   4,469   3,480
Accumulated other comprehensive income   290   136
     
Total stockholders' equity   20,962   19,778
     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 431,310 $ 279,293


The Victory Bancorp, Inc.          
Consolidated Statement of Operations          
(numbers in thousands except share data)          
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
  For the three For the three For the three For the three For the three
  months ended months ended months ended months ended months ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2020  2020 2020 2019 2019
Interest Income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 3,721   $ 3,704   $ 3,547   $ 3,471   $ 3,531  
Interest on investment securities   73     91     78     75     78  
Other Interest Income   34     25     32     52     55  
Total interest income   3,828     3,820     3,657     3,598     3,664  
           
Interest Expense          
Deposits   559     571     702     715     750  
Borrowings   400     232     188     165     171  
           
Total interest expense   959     803     890     880     921  
           
Net interest income   2,869     3,017     2,767     2,718     2,743  
           
Provision for Loan Losses   229     450     557     67     75  
           
Net interest income after                   
provision for loan losses 		  2,640     2,567     2,210     2,651     2,668  
           
Non-Interest Income          
Service charges and activity fees   60     45     54     67     65  
Net gains on sales of loans   -     20     -     -     -  
Other income   76     64     44     177     49  
           
Total non-interest income   136     129     98     244     114  
           
Non-Interest Expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits   1,280     1,190     1,295     1,346     1,254  
Occupancy and equipment   121     121     130     124     120  
Legal and professional fees   104     119     79     149     85  
Advertising and promotion   31     15     23     27     23  
Loan expenses   17     61     23     41     35  
Data processing costs   288     282     270     258     241  
Supplies, printing and postage                    17     18     28     27     28  
Telephone   10     9     6     6     9  
Entertainment   16     3     23     39     26  
Mileage and tolls   3     2     5     10     8  
Insurance   10     9     10     10     10  
Federal Deposit Insurance    
Corporation premiums 		  30     46     37     16     1  
Dues and subscriptions   19     21     23     20     16  
Shares tax   62     62     62     54     53  
Other                    70     19     75     94     69  
           
Total non-interest expenses   2,078     1,977     2,089     2,221     1,978  
           
Income before income taxes   698     719     219     674     804  
           
Income Taxes              (155 )              (159 )   (40 )   (172 )   (182 )
           
Net income available to common stockholders $ 543   $ 560   $ 179   $ 502   $ 622  


Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000


