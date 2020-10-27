Victory Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings

While the bank has not suffered any significant deterioration in asset quality, in response to the economic uncertainty created by the COVID 19 pandemic, the bank has increased total loan loss reserves from $2.2 million at December 31, 2019 to $3.3 million at September 30, 2020; approximately 1.10% of total loans; 1.38% of non-PPP loans (Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans). Non-performing assets remained low during the quarter, declining from $265 thousand at June 30, 2020, to $130 thousand at September 30, 2020.

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, The Victory Bank held total assets of $431.3 million, total deposits of $322.9 million, and total equity of $21.0 million. Highlights include asset growth of $16.9 million for the quarter and a $1.6 million increase in stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2020, as compared to September 30, 2019. Book value per share increased 84 cents from $9.91 at September 30, 2019 to $10.75 at September 30, 2020. In addition, at September 30, 2020, The Victory Bank held $2.15 million of deferred fee income on its balance sheet. Cash dividends remained unchanged at 5 cents per share per quarter.

Excluding provisions for loan losses, consolidated pre-tax net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $927 thousand, compared with pre-provision pre-tax net income of $879 thousand for the same quarter in 2019. Consolidated net income after provision for loan losses was $543 thousand, a decrease of $79 thousand as compared to $622 thousand for the same quarter in 2019, totaling approximately $0.28 per common share. Deposits grew to $322.9 million at September 30, 2020, from $236.3 million at September 30, 2019, a 37% increase. Including SBA PPP loans, total net loans increased 27% to $299.4 million at September 30, 2020, from $235.5 million at September 30, 2019. Total assets increased by $163.6 million to $431.3 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 61% over one year.

Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the third quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, reserves have grown, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas. Our focus for most of 2020 has been protecting the safety of our employees and clients while expanding our services to businesses and individuals in their crucial time of need. Our Victory Bank team members worked tirelessly to close over $60 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection loans, processing approximately 577 loan applications, helping businesses in our communities protect 7,277 local jobs.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.





The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (numbers in thousands except share data) Unaudited September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 108,000 $ 7,367 Federal funds sold 4,000 10,803 Cash and cash equivalents 112,000 18,170 Securities available-for-sale 11,536 11,084 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,338 and $2,213 299,351 243,131 Premises and equipment, net 3,209 3,298 Restricted investment in bank stocks 1,584 474 Accrued interest receivable 1,121 716 BOLI 1,579 1,548 Other assets 930 872 Total assets $ 431,310 $ 279,293 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing 60,602 48,060 Interest-bearing 262,287 199,734 Total deposits 322,889 247,794 UnSecured borrowings 68,610 3,000 Subordinated Debt 17,700 7,927 Other liabilities 1,149 794 Total liabilities 410,348 259,515 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950 Surplus 14,253 14,212 Accumulated earnings 4,469 3,480 Accumulated other comprehensive income 290 136 Total stockholders' equity 20,962 19,778 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 431,310 $ 279,293





The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (numbers in thousands except share data) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited For the three For the three For the three For the three For the three months ended months ended months ended months ended months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,721 $ 3,704 $ 3,547 $ 3,471 $ 3,531 Interest on investment securities 73 91 78 75 78 Other Interest Income 34 25 32 52 55 Total interest income 3,828 3,820 3,657 3,598 3,664 Interest Expense Deposits 559 571 702 715 750 Borrowings 400 232 188 165 171 Total interest expense 959 803 890 880 921 Net interest income 2,869 3,017 2,767 2,718 2,743 Provision for Loan Losses 229 450 557 67 75 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 2,640 2,567 2,210 2,651 2,668 Non-Interest Income Service charges and activity fees 60 45 54 67 65 Net gains on sales of loans - 20 - - - Other income 76 64 44 177 49 Total non-interest income 136 129 98 244 114 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,280 1,190 1,295 1,346 1,254 Occupancy and equipment 121 121 130 124 120 Legal and professional fees 104 119 79 149 85 Advertising and promotion 31 15 23 27 23 Loan expenses 17 61 23 41 35 Data processing costs 288 282 270 258 241 Supplies, printing and postage 17 18 28 27 28 Telephone 10 9 6 6 9 Entertainment 16 3 23 39 26 Mileage and tolls 3 2 5 10 8 Insurance 10 9 10 10 10 Federal Deposit Insurance

Corporation premiums 30 46 37 16 1 Dues and subscriptions 19 21 23 20 16 Shares tax 62 62 62 54 53 Other 70 19 75 94 69 Total non-interest expenses 2,078 1,977 2,089 2,221 1,978 Income before income taxes 698 719 219 674 804 Income Taxes (155 ) (159 ) (40 ) (172 ) (182 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 543 $ 560 $ 179 $ 502 $ 622



Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

610-948-9000