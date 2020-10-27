Better Choice Closes Third Tranche of Series F and Completes Equity Raise Totaling Cumulative $21.7M

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced the closing of its third and final tranche of Series F equity capital. Cumulative funding totals $21.7M, with third round being anchored by consumer packaged goods (CPG) specialist Cambridge SPG. Management and Board members have committed more than $11M to the total financing and will own more than 50% of the Company on a fully diluted basis.

"We have been following the growth of Better Choice for the last 2+ years and are extremely excited to lead the Company’s final Series F round. We see tremendous growth potential for the pet health industry, specifically in Asia, and are excited to partner with Better Choice at a transformational point for the business,” said Filipp Chebotarev, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Cambridge SPG.

"The Company benefits from a first-mover advantage in its E-Commerce, Direct-to-Consumer and International channels. Throughout Covid-19, the pet industry has proven to be exceptionally resilient in times of economic volatility. We are excited about both the organic and M&A growth potential for Better Choice, and think the Company’s top-tier management team will be able to drive significant shareholder value going forward," Chebotarev continued. For 2020, Cambridge SPG’s 27 portfolio companies will surpass more than $750M of cumulative annual revenue.

“We are very fortunate to have the continued support from our investment partners. Cambridge has a strong reputation in the CPG industry with a long track record of success in consumer products investing. said Michael Young, Chairman of the Board of Better Choice.

Better Choice expects to generate revenue of approximately $45M in 2020 with approximately $30M of its sales expected to be generated online, which includes the sale of product to E-Commerce retailers such as Chewy and Amazon as well as direct-to-consumer sales through the Company’s online web platform. Direct-to-Consumer sales are expected to represent approximately $13M of sales, with strong recurring revenue. Industry-wide, the online sale of pet products has grown from 22% of sales in 2019, and is expected to exceed 30% of total sales in 2020.