 

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date Ordinary
Income 		Short
Term
Capital
Gains 		Long Term
Capital
Gains 		Total Rate
Per Share
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.09750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09750
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.09000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09000
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.10500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10500
DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.34000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34000
DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.28500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28500
DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.07000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07000
DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.27000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.27000
DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.26500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26500
ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.13000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13000
EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.24250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24250
HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.08750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08750
MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.07500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07500
SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.17500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17500
SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.00100 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00100
WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.20500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20500
WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 10/27/2020 10/28/2020 10/30/2020 $0.10250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10250

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $63.1 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20201022-0088

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom / Amie Lauder
+1.917.267.3735 / +1.416.459.6835
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / alauder@wisdomtree.com


Wisdomtree Investments Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
WisdomTree and 55ip Collaborate to Deliver Tax-Smart WisdomTree Model Portfolios
13.10.20
WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q3 on October 30, 2020 at 9: 00 a.m. ET
02.10.20
WisdomTree Wins Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+) at the ETF Express US Awards
01.10.20
WisdomTree Announces ETF Share Split