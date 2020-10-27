HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “HarborOne”) (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $11.9 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $7.1 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $27.2 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflect charges of $10.7 million and $17.9 million, respectively, to the provision for loan losses and $71,000 and $1.8 million, respectively, to non-interest expense related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income tops $11.8 million, while building the allowance for loan loss to 1.40% of loans

Return on average assets was 1.09% and return on average equity was 6.90%

Net interest margin expands 9 basis points to 3.09%

Historic levels of residential real estate mortgage originations resulting in mortgage banking income of $38.1 million

Commercial loan growth of $104.3 million, or 5.3%

Cost of funds continue to decline with marked improvement in deposit mix

Adopted and received regulatory approval for a share repurchase program

“We’re extremely proud to announce the best quarterly financial performance in our history,” said James Blake, CEO. “The responsiveness and extraordinary commitment of the entire team to remain ‘open for business’ despite the extreme challenges is something we’re particularly proud of. The outstanding performance of HarborOne Mortgage, continued commercial loan growth, and expanded margins are a result of that commitment.” Added Joe Casey, President and COO: “We remain focused on keeping customers and staff safe and healthy, which has quickly become a fundamental aspect of running the business. Through it all, we’re really excited about our newest branch opening in Quincy, Massachusetts on October 19, and we’re full steam ahead to open our new South Boston location in Q1’21.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest and dividend income was $31.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, up $1.7 million, or 5.8%, from $29.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and up $3.2 million, or 11.4%, from $28.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.87% and 3.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 2.75% and 3.00%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 2.73% and 3.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Margin improvement has largely been driven by the decrease in deposit rates. It is expected that interest rates will remain low and that the economic environment will continue to be volatile as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is realized.

The components of the quarter over quarter increase in net interest and dividend income reflected a decrease of $1.3 million, or 18.1%, in total interest expense and an increase of $427,000, or 1.2%, in total interest and dividend income. The decrease in total interest expense primarily reflected a decrease in interest rates, resulting in a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The mix of deposits continues to shift as customers move to more liquid options. The average balance of certificates of deposit accounts decreased quarter over quarter by $46.8 million, while the savings account average balance increased $55.2 million from the preceding quarter. Average FHLB advances decreased $108.9 million as the need for short-term borrowed funds diminished, and the cost of borrowed funds increased 90 basis points, resulting in a decrease of $10,000 in interest expense on FHLB borrowings. An interest rate swap agreement with a notional amount of $100.0 million, designated as a cash flow hedge of certain LIBOR-based liabilities, provided a $94,000 gain that was offset against brokered deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and a $149,000 gain that was offset against FHLB interest expense for the preceding quarter. The increase in total interest and dividend income primarily reflected an increase of $66.3 million in average earning assets offset by a decrease in rates. The yield on loans was 3.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, down from 4.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As adjustable rate loans repriced and new loans came on at lower rates, the yield on commercial loans decreased 15 basis points and the yield on residential real estate loans decreased 8 basis points. Interest on loans in the third quarter included $1.6 million in accretion income from the fair value discount on loans acquired from Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (“Coastway”) and $140,000 in prepayment penalties on commercial loans. Accretion income and prepayment penalties in the previous quarter were $1.3 million and $18,000, respectively. The increase in accretion income reflects increased loan payoffs due to low mortgage loan rates.

The increase in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflected a decrease of $5.9 million, or 49.9%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a $2.7 million, or 6.8%, decrease in total interest and dividend income. The decreases reflect offsetting rate and volume changes in both interest-bearing assets and liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 89 basis points while the average balance increased $170.6 million. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 75 basis points while the average balance increased $447.5 million

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased $5.9 million, or 15.1%, to $44.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $38.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Record breaking mortgage demand spurred by low mortgage rates continued to provide higher than usual mortgage origination activity and other mortgage banking income for HarborOne Mortgage, LLC. The $789.1 million in mortgage loan closings resulted in a gain on loan sales of $34.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $30.9 million for the preceding quarter. Other mortgage banking income increased $171,000. Residential mortgage loan payoffs resulted in accelerated amortization of mortgage servicing rights in the amount of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 unchanged from June 30, 2020. The 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate increased 3 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, resulting in an $890,000 increase in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and has remained fairly flat since its first quarter 122 basis point drop from year-end 2019. The fair value of the mortgage servicing rights decreased $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The low mortgage interest rate environment spurred increased purchase and refinance activity in the first nine months of the year, continuing into the fourth quarter of 2020 with a locked residential mortgage pipeline at September 30, 2020 of $623.6 million; however, seasonality, economic uncertainty and increased unemployment rates may have a negative impact on mortgage loan originations in the future. Other income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 includes $1.6 million in income from the sale of VISA B shares held in the investment portfolio and was partially offset by a $612,000 decrease in swap fee income as compared to the preceding quarter.

Total noninterest income increased $27.2 million, or 157.4%, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to a $26.6 million, or 231.5%, increase in mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income increased compared to the same period last year, due to the increase in mortgage origination volume. Mortgage originations increased primarily as a result of lower residential mortgage interest rates and increased refinancing volume. The income from the sale of the VISA B shares noted above was offset by a $739,000 decrease in swap fee income as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $304,000 due to a $41.4 million increase in bank-owned life insurance from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expenses were $45.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by a $2.4 million increase in compensation and benefits, a $426,000 increase in loan expense, and a $429,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expenses. The increases were partially offset by a decrease of $914,000 in other expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits reflects timing of accruals for incentive programs and severance payments as a result of the staff realignment. The decrease in other expenses reflects a $1.3 million decrease in COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the expenses amounted to $71,000 compared to $1.4 million in the preceding quarter. Due to the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may have elevated expenses in the future for personnel, cleaning and other initiatives to support our employees and customers.

Total noninterest expenses increased $9.5 million, or 26.3%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Compensation and benefits increased $6.6 million, loan expenses increased $1.5 million professional fees increased $569,000, and deposit insurance expense increased $535,000. The increase in compensation and benefits and loan expense primarily reflected the increased volume of residential real estate mortgage originations. The increase in professional fees reflects fluctuations in services. The increase in deposit insurance as compared to the prior year reflects FDIC assessment credit awards that were recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. No such awards have been recorded in 2020.

Income Tax Provision

The effective tax rate was 27.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 25.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 12.9% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included a 2015 federal tax refund of $1.3 million and a 2015 Massachusetts state tax refund of $39,700.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $889,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $49.2 million, or 1.40%, of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $36.1 million, or 1.04%, of total loans at June 30, 2020 and $23.0 million, or 0.74%, of total loans at September 30, 2019. Changes in the provision for loan losses are based on management’s assessment of loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, and ongoing evaluation of credit quality and current economic conditions.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included adjustments for our quarterly analysis of our historical and peer loss experience rates, commercial real estate loan growth, and a $10.7 million provision directly related to the estimate of inherent losses resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included adjustments for our quarterly analysis of our historical and peer loss experience rates, commercial real estate loan growth, and a $5.7 million provision directly related to the estimate of inherent losses resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 primarily reflected commercial real estate loan growth.

In estimating the provision for the COVID-19 pandemic, management considered economic factors, including unemployment rates and the interest rate environment, the volume and dollar amount of requests for payment deferrals, the loan risk profile of each loan type, and whether the loans were purchased. The additional provisions provided to each category for the three months ended September 30, 2020 ranged from 26 to 55 basis points and amounted to allocations of $2.5 million to the residential real estate portfolio, $7.0 million to the commercial portfolio, and $1.2 million to the consumer portfolio.

Management continues to evaluate our loan portfolio, particularly the commercial loan portfolio, in light of the expected decrease in economic activity, the mitigating effects of government stimulus, and loan modification efforts designed to limit the long term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commercial loan portfolio is diversified across many sectors and is largely secured by commercial real estate loans, which make up 66.6% of the total commercial loan portfolio. Initial assessments of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial loan portfolio have been focused on sectors that have experienced a direct impact. Management has identified six sectors as the most susceptible to immediate increased credit risk: retail, office space, hotels, health and social services, restaurants, and recreation. The total loan portfolio of the six commercial sectors identified as at risk totaled $945.2 million, which represents 45.6% of the commercial loan portfolio. The at risk sectors include $707.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $185.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $51.7 million in commercial construction loans.

As of September 30, 2020, the retail sector was $261.7 million, or 12.6% of total commercial loans and included $217.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $31.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $12.1 million in commercial construction loans. U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loans included in the sector totaled $6.9 million. We have provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $46.1 million. We originated $16.3 million loans during the third quarter that are within the retail sector. The new loans are supported by leases to retail space largely insulated from the pandemic, such as drug stores and grocery stores.

As of September 30, 2020, the office sector was $214.0 million, or 10.3% of total commercial loans, and included $197.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $16.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $768,000 in commercial construction loans. We provided deferrals for loans in the sector with outstanding principal balances of $13.3 million. No Paycheck Protection Program loans were originated in this sector. We originated $619,000 loans during the third quarter that are within the office sector.

As of September 30, 2020, the hotel sector was $193.8 million, or 9.4% of total commercial loans, and included $171.0 million in commercial real estate loans, $2.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $20.1 million in commercial construction loans. Paycheck Protection Program loans included in the sector totaled $548,000. We have provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $112.2 million, $61.3 million that have expired deferral periods and are paying as agreed, and $4.9 million that have expired deferral periods and are greater than 30 days delinquent. In addition, we have provided other short-term relief for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $7.7 million. At September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans included in the hotel sector amount to $4.8 million. The increase from the second quarter reflects one loan that amounted to $1.4 million that is on nonaccrual and subsequently executed a deferral agreement.

The health and social services sector amounted to $188.0 million, or 9.1% of total commercial loans, as of September 30, 2020 and included $96.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $91.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $107,000 in commercial construction loans. Paycheck Protection Program loans included in the sector totaled $41.5 million, and we have provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $13.8 million. We originated $12.7 million loans during the third quarter that are within this sector.

As of September 30, 2020, the restaurant sector amounted to $56.1 million, or 2.7% of total commercial loans, including $9.0 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. We provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $13.4 million. The recreation sector amounted to $31.6 million, or 1.5% of total commercial loans, including $2.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. We provided deferrals for loans in this sector with outstanding principal balances of $15.6 million. Included in the recreation sector is a $9.2 million nonaccrual loan with an allocated reserve of $254,000 secured by a recreational facility for which credit deterioration began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We provided access to the Paycheck Protection Program to both our existing customers and new customers, to ensure small businesses in our communities have access to this important lifeline for their businesses. As of September 30, 2020, Paycheck Protection Program loans amounted to $153.0 million. As of September 30, 2020, there was $4.0 million in deferred processing fee income that will be recognized over the life of the loans.

We are also working with commercial loan customers that may need payment deferrals or other accommodations to keep their loans out of default through the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September 30, 2020, we have provided 162 payment deferrals on commercial loans with a total principal balance of $289.2 million, or 14.0%, of total commercial loans, of which $214.4 million are loans included in an at risk sector. As of September 30, 2020, 68.7% of the commercial deferrals have expired and the borrower is making payments as agreed, 1.7% of the commercial deferrals have expired and the borrower is delinquent, and 29.6% are in active deferral period. The majority of active commercial deferrals expire during the fourth quarter. Requests for additional deferrals or new deferrals are immaterial at September 30, 2020.

The residential loan and consumer loan portfolios have not experienced significant credit quality deterioration as of September 30, 2020; however, the continuing impact and uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic may result in increases in delinquencies, charge-offs and loan modifications in these portfolios through the remainder of the year. As of September 30, 2020, we had provided 186 payment deferrals on residential mortgage loans with a total principal balance of $56.7 million, or 5.0% of total residential loans, of which 74.9% of the deferrals have expired and are paying as agreed and 24.2% are in active deferral periods. We had 561 payment deferrals on consumer loans with a total principal balance of $13.3 million, or 4.2%, of total consumer loans, of which 91.4% of the deferrals have expired and are paying as agreed. Requests for additional extensions on residential mortgage loans and consumer loans were not significant as of September 30, 2020.

Net charge offs totaled $338,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or 0.04% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, compared to $286,000, or 0.03% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $106,000, or 0.01% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total nonperforming assets were $41.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $38.6 million at June 30, 2020 and $27.9 million at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.93% at September 30, 2020, 0.86% at June 30, 2020, and 0.71% at September 30, 2019. The increase from the preceding quarter is primarily due to a commercial loan that amounted to $1.4 million and a net increase in nonperforming residential real estate loans of $1.4 million. The increase in nonperforming assets from the prior year quarter was primarily in the commercial loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $36.6 million, or 0.8%, to $4.43 billion at September 30, 2020 from $4.46 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease primarily reflects a decrease of $110.3 million in short-term investments partially offset by a $28.7 million increase in net loans and $31.5 million increase in loans held for sale. Additionally, an asset held for sale at June 30, 2020 of $8.5 million closed in the third quarter.

Net loans increased $28.7 million, or 0.8%, to $3.47 billion at September 30, 2020 from $3.44 billion at June 30, 2020. The net increase in loans for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $62.9 million, commercial and industrial loans of $23.9 million, and commercial construction loans of $17.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans of $41.8 million and a $20.7 million decrease in residential real estate loans. Loans held for sale increased $31.5 million, or 19.8%, to $190.4 million at September 30, 2020, from $158.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased $57.2 million, or 1.7%, to $3.37 billion at September 30, 2020 from $3.31 billion at June 30, 2020. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts increased $29.2 million and term certificate accounts increased $28.0 million. FHLB borrowings decreased $105.0 million, or 52.5%, to $236.1 million at September 30, 2020 from $341.1 million at June 30, 2020.

Total stockholders’ equity was $694.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $684.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $659.6 million at September 30, 2019. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 14.23% at September 30, 2020, 13.88% at June 30, 2020, and 15.06% at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

(Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,180 $ 30,355 $ 35,264 $ 24,464 $ 27,758 Short-term investments 108,338 218,617 200,156 187,152 210,873 Total cash and cash equivalents 137,518 248,972 235,420 211,616 238,631 Securities available for sale, at fair value 280,308 262,710 249,789 239,473 204,133 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost — — — 26,372 27,099 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 11,631 15,786 13,530 17,121 13,466 Asset held for sale — 8,536 8,536 8,536 — Loans held for sale, at fair value 190,373 158,898 118,316 110,552 102,121 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,380,071 1,317,145 1,211,435 1,168,412 1,083,997 Commercial construction 211,953 194,549 160,993 153,907 160,549 Commercial and industrial 480,129 456,192 317,559 306,282 298,652 Total commercial loans 2,072,153 1,967,886 1,689,987 1,628,601 1,543,198 Residential real estate 1,130,935 1,151,606 1,102,639 1,107,076 1,120,185 Consumer 312,743 354,530 391,244 435,881 448,881 Loans 3,515,831 3,474,022 3,183,870 3,171,558 3,112,264 Less: Allowance for loan losses (49,223 ) (36,107 ) (26,389 ) (24,060 ) (23,044 ) Net loans 3,466,608 3,437,915 3,157,481 3,147,498 3,089,220 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 20,159 16,127 13,207 17,150 16,067 Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,635 Other intangible assets 4,694 5,141 5,588 6,035 6,482 Other assets 247,226 241,019 229,537 204,766 182,166 Total assets $ 4,428,319 $ 4,464,906 $ 4,101,206 $ 4,058,921 $ 3,949,020 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 650,336 $ 642,971 $ 439,793 $ 406,403 $ 446,433 NOW accounts 202,020 199,400 174,971 165,877 143,547 Regular savings and club accounts 912,017 876,753 744,564 626,685 585,327 Money market deposit accounts 815,644 831,653 809,622 856,830 875,804 Term certificate accounts 785,871 757,897 852,274 887,078 873,397 Total deposits 3,365,888 3,308,674 3,021,224 2,942,873 2,924,508 Short-term borrowed funds 95,000 200,000 104,000 183,000 60,000 Long-term borrowed funds 141,106 141,114 181,123 171,132 211,140 Subordinated debt 34,002 33,970 33,938 33,907 33,875 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 98,220 96,693 85,782 62,215 59,943 Total liabilities 3,734,216 3,780,451 3,426,067 3,393,127 3,289,466 Common stock 584 584 584 584 584 Additional paid-in capital 463,531 462,881 461,616 460,232 458,599 Unearned compensation - ESOP (31,759 ) (32,218 ) (32,678 ) (33,137 ) (33,838 ) Retained earnings 261,304 251,032 242,080 237,356 233,049 Treasury stock (1,333 ) (721 ) (721 ) (721 ) (721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,776 2,897 4,258 1,480 1,881 Total stockholders' equity 694,103 684,455 675,139 665,794 659,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,428,319 $ 4,464,906 $ 4,101,206 $ 4,058,921 $ 3,949,020

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend

(Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 34,496 $ 33,970 $ 34,025 $ 36,195 $ 36,230 Interest on loans held for sale 1,060 988 577 1,120 747 Interest on securities 1,317 1,424 1,808 1,580 1,542 Other interest and dividend income 175 239 759 828 1,211 Total interest and dividend income 37,048 36,621 37,169 39,723 39,730 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,520 5,805 8,693 9,480 9,972 Interest on FHLB borrowings 835 845 1,253 1,385 1,249 Interest on subordinated debentures 524 524 523 524 524 Total interest expense 5,879 7,174 10,469 11,389 11,745 Net interest and dividend income 31,169 29,447 26,700 28,334 27,985 Provision for loan losses 13,454 10,004 3,749 1,251 889 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses 17,715 19,443 22,951 27,083 27,096 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 34,055 30,862 12,278 9,471 11,015 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (193 ) (1,111 ) (4,387 ) 625 (2,474 ) Other 4,281 4,110 2,571 2,894 2,964 Total mortgage banking income 38,143 33,861 10,462 12,990 11,505 Deposit account fees 3,451 2,969 3,931 4,274 4,186 Income on retirement plan annuities 104 103 101 102 104 Loss on asset held for sale — — — (482 ) — Gain on sale and call of securities, net — 8 2,525 — 77 Bank-owned life insurance income 560 554 551 343 256 Other income 2,203 1,143 1,296 912 1,145 Total noninterest income 44,461 38,638 18,866 18,139 17,273 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 29,839 27,469 21,185 23,719 23,238 Occupancy and equipment 4,581 4,152 4,563 4,366 4,171 Data processing 2,119 2,277 2,180 2,251 2,196 Loan expense 3,189 2,763 1,481 1,893 1,704 Marketing 817 1,057 876 771 799 Professional fees 1,458 1,518 1,228 2,470 889 Deposit insurance 310 279 271 5 (225 ) Other expenses 3,409 4,323 3,604 3,260 3,431 Total noninterest expenses 45,722 43,838 35,388 38,735 36,203 Income before income taxes 16,454 14,243 6,429 6,487 8,166 Income tax provision 4,561 3,668 1,705 2,180 1,053 Net income $ 11,893 $ 10,575 $ 4,724 $ 4,307 $ 7,113 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,465,339 54,450,146 54,392,465 54,208,629 55,638,734 Diluted 54,465,339 54,450,146 54,392,465 54,209,182 55,638,734

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 102,491 $ 106,033 $ (3,542 ) (3.3 )% Interest on loans held for sale 2,625 1,647 978 59.4 Interest on securities 4,549 5,239 (690 ) (13.2 ) Other interest and dividend income 1,173 2,142 (969 ) (45.2 ) Total interest and dividend income 110,838 115,061 (4,223 ) (3.7 ) Interest expense: Interest on deposits 19,018 27,577 (8,559 ) (31.0 ) Interest on FHLB borrowings 2,933 5,203 (2,270 ) (43.6 ) Interest on subordinated debentures 1,571 1,553 18 1.2 Total interest expense 23,522 34,333 (10,811 ) (31.5 ) Net interest and dividend income 87,316 80,728 6,588 8.2 Provision for loan losses 27,207 3,496 23,711 678.2 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses 60,109 77,232 (17,123 ) (22.2 ) Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 77,195 24,086 53,109 220.5 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (5,691 ) (6,866 ) 1,175 17.1 Other 10,962 7,442 3,520 47.3 Total mortgage banking income 82,466 24,662 57,804 234.4 Deposit account fees 10,351 12,020 (1,669 ) (13.9 ) Income on retirement plan annuities 308 300 8 2.7 Gain on sale and call of securities, net 2,533 1,344 1,189 100.0 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,665 762 903 118.5 Other income 4,642 3,745 897 24.0 Total noninterest income 101,965 42,833 59,132 138.1 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 78,493 63,068 15,425 24.5 Occupancy and equipment 13,296 13,030 266 2.0 Data processing 6,576 6,441 135 2.1 Loan expense 7,433 4,309 3,124 72.5 Marketing 2,750 2,934 (184 ) (6.3 ) Professional fees 4,204 3,219 985 30.6 Deposit insurance 860 1,030 (170 ) (16.5 ) Other expenses 11,336 9,845 1,491 15.1 Total noninterest expenses 124,948 103,876 21,072 20.3 Income before income taxes 37,126 16,189 20,937 129.3 Income tax provision 9,934 2,228 7,706 345.9 Net income $ 27,192 $ 13,961 $ 13,231 94.8 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,436,090 56,855,930 Diluted 54,436,090 56,855,930

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances / Yields

(Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Cost (6) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Cost (6) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Cost (6) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 269,477 $ 1,319 1.95 % $ 240,025 $ 1,430 2.40 % $ 224,379 $ 1,562 2.76 % Other interest-earning assets 121,384 175 0.57 222,840 239 0.43 185,063 1,211 2.59 Loans held for sale 139,418 1,060 3.02 119,047 988 3.34 74,327 747 3.99 Loans Commercial loans (2) 2,017,492 19,066 3.76 1,872,349 18,196 3.91 1,511,487 18,797 4.93 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,135,947 11,833 4.14 1,123,896 11,811 4.23 1,119,742 12,704 4.50 Consumer loans (2) 333,623 3,597 4.29 372,929 3,963 4.27 454,837 4,729 4.13 Total loans 3,487,062 34,496 3.94 3,369,174 33,970 4.06 3,086,066 36,230 4.66 Total interest-earning assets 4,017,341 37,050 3.67 3,951,086 36,627 3.73 3,569,835 39,750 4.42 Noninterest-earning assets 333,444 334,452 278,976 Total assets $ 4,350,785 $ 4,285,538 $ 3,848,811 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 897,751 589 0.26 $ 842,560 834 0.40 $ 564,040 902 0.63 NOW accounts 199,982 39 0.08 187,560 33 0.07 139,773 26 0.07 Money market accounts 825,732 745 0.36 826,939 1,207 0.59 879,694 3,417 1.54 Certificates of deposit 684,002 2,895 1.68 730,756 3,472 1.91 831,262 5,016 2.39 Brokered deposits 139,887 252 0.72 66,701 259 1.56 98,278 611 2.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,747,354 4,520 0.65 2,654,516 5,805 0.88 2,513,047 9,972 1.57 FHLB advances 149,750 835 2.22 258,679 845 1.31 213,578 1,249 2.32 Subordinated debentures 33,983 524 6.13 33,951 524 6.21 33,858 524 6.14 Total borrowings 183,733 1,359 2.94 292,630 1,369 1.88 247,436 1,773 2.84 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,931,087 5,879 0.80 2,947,146 7,174 0.98 2,760,483 11,745 1.69 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 641,353 585,715 515,612 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 89,319 72,808 52,357 Total liabilities 3,661,759 3,605,669 3,328,452 Total equity 689,026 679,869 520,359 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,350,785 $ 4,285,538 $ 3,848,811 Tax equivalent net interest income 31,171 29,453 28,005 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (3) 2.87 % 2.75 % 2.73 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 2 6 20 Net interest income as reported $ 31,169 $ 29,447 $ 27,985 Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 1,086,254 $ 1,003,940 $ 809,352 Net interest margin (5) 3.09 % 3.00 % 3.11 % Tax equivalent effect — — — Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.09 % 3.00 % 3.11 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 137.06 % 134.06 % 129.32 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 3,388,707 $ 4,520 $ 3,240,231 $ 5,805 $ 3,028,659 $ 9,972 Cost of total deposits 0.53 % 0.72 % 1.31 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 3,572,440 $ 5,879 $ 3,532,861 $ 7,174 $ 3,276,095 $ 11,745 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.65 % 0.82 % 1.42 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. Interest income from tax exempt securities is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters presented. The yield on investments before tax equivalent adjustments for the quarters presented were 1.95%, 2.40%, and 2.73%, respectively. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances / Yields

(Unaudited) Years Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 261,740 $ 4,571 2.33 % $ 247,782 $ 5,328 2.87 % Other interest-earning assets 176,745 1,173 0.89 83,803 2,142 3.42 Loans held for sale 106,790 2,625 3.28 50,771 1,647 4.34 Loans Commercial loans (2) 1,846,462 55,385 4.01 1,447,128 54,855 5.07 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,120,065 35,188 4.20 1,119,185 37,175 4.44 Consumer loans (2) 373,809 11,918 4.26 466,669 14,003 4.01 Total loans 3,340,336 102,491 4.10 3,032,982 106,033 4.67 Total interest-earning assets 3,885,611 110,860 3.81 3,415,338 115,150 4.51 Noninterest-earning assets 327,385 264,336 Total assets $ 4,212,996 $ 3,679,674 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 809,106 2,721 0.45 $ 526,078 1,830 0.47 NOW accounts 182,146 103 0.08 138,957 76 0.07 Money market accounts 829,263 4,535 0.73 849,254 9,561 1.51 Certificates of deposit 736,355 10,724 1.95 811,052 14,155 2.33 Brokered deposits 99,739 935 1.25 107,243 1,955 2.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,656,609 19,018 0.96 2,432,584 27,577 1.52 FHLB advances 216,333 2,933 1.81 298,643 5,203 2.33 Subordinated debentures 33,951 1,571 6.18 33,835 1,553 6.14 Total borrowings 250,284 4,504 2.40 332,478 6,756 2.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,906,893 23,522 1.08 2,765,062 34,333 1.66 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 549,233 446,970 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 76,660 51,252 Total liabilities 3,532,786 3,263,284 Total equity 680,210 416,390 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,212,996 $ 3,679,674 Tax equivalent net interest income 87,338 80,817 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (3) 2.73 % 2.85 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 22 89 Net interest income as reported $ 87,316 $ 80,728 Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 978,718 $ 650,276 Net interest margin (5) 3.00 % 3.16 % Tax equivalent effect — — Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.00 % 3.16 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.67 % 123.52 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 3,205,842 $ 19,018 $ 2,879,554 $ 27,577 Cost of total deposits 0.79 % 1.28 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 3,456,126 $ 23,522 $ 3,212,032 $ 34,333 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.91 % 1.43 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. Interest income from tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. The yield on investments before tax equivalent adjustments was 2.32% and 2.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yield Trend

(Unaudited) Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 269,477 $ 240,025 $ 275,632 $ 236,828 $ 224,379 Other interest-earning assets 121,384 222,840 186,619 159,211 185,063 Loans held for sale 139,418 119,047 61,548 115,699 74,327 Loans Commercial loans (2) 2,017,492 1,872,349 1,647,667 1,591,188 1,511,487 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,135,947 1,123,896 1,100,177 1,105,025 1,119,742 Consumer loans (2) 333,623 372,929 415,317 442,689 454,837 Total loans 3,487,062 3,369,174 3,163,161 3,138,902 3,086,066 Total interest-earning assets 4,017,341 3,951,086 3,686,960 3,650,640 3,569,835 Noninterest-earning assets 333,444 334,452 314,193 288,558 278,976 Total assets $ 4,350,785 $ 4,285,538 $ 4,001,153 $ 3,939,198 $ 3,848,811 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 897,751 $ 842,560 $ 686,031 $ 616,008 $ 564,040 NOW accounts 199,982 187,560 158,702 142,505 139,773 Money market accounts 825,732 826,939 835,154 867,066 879,694 Certificates of deposit 684,002 730,756 794,883 811,199 831,262 Brokered deposits 139,887 66,701 92,189 69,035 98,278 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,747,354 2,654,516 2,566,959 2,505,813 2,513,047 FHLB advances 149,750 258,679 241,302 249,102 213,578 Subordinated debentures 33,983 33,951 33,919 33,887 33,858 Total borrowings 183,733 292,630 275,221 282,989 247,436 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,931,087 2,947,146 2,842,180 2,788,802 2,760,483 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 641,353 585,715 419,620 433,478 515,612 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 89,319 72,808 67,714 54,022 52,357 Total liabilities 3,661,759 3,605,669 3,329,514 3,276,302 3,328,452 Total equity 689,026 679,869 671,639 662,896 520,359 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,350,785 $ 4,285,538 $ 4,001,153 $ 3,939,198 $ 3,848,811 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 1.95 % 2.40 % 2.66 % 2.67 % 2.76 % Other interest-earning assets 0.57 % 0.43 % 1.64 % 2.06 % 2.59 % Loans held for sale 3.02 % 3.34 % 3.77 % 3.84 % 3.99 % Commercial loans (2) 3.76 % 3.91 % 4.42 % 4.79 % 4.93 % Residential real estate loans (2) 4.14 % 4.23 % 4.22 % 4.41 % 4.50 % Consumer loans (2) 4.29 % 4.27 % 4.22 % 4.20 % 4.13 % Total loans 3.94 % 4.06 % 4.33 % 4.58 % 4.66 % Total interest-earning assets 3.67 % 3.73 % 4.06 % 4.32 % 4.42 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.26 % 0.40 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.63 % NOW accounts 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Money market accounts 0.36 % 0.59 % 1.24 % 1.42 % 1.54 % Certificates of deposit 1.68 % 1.91 % 2.20 % 2.31 % 2.39 % Brokered deposits 0.72 % 1.56 % 1.85 % 2.39 % 2.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.65 % 0.88 % 1.36 % 1.50 % 1.57 % FHLB advances 2.22 % 1.31 % 2.09 % 2.21 % 2.32 % Subordinated debentures 6.13 % 6.21 % 6.20 % 6.13 % 6.14 % Total borrowings 2.94 % 1.88 % 2.60 % 2.68 % 2.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.80 % 0.98 % 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.69 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.