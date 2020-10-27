

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.10.2020 / 13:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Scharpe

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.40 EUR 10193.60 EUR 18.44 EUR 4923.48 EUR 18.42 EUR 5139.18 EUR 18.46 EUR 21985.86 EUR 18.48 EUR 11402.16 EUR 18.50 EUR 1239.50 EUR 18.50 EUR 31690.50 EUR 18.50 EUR 24272.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.4744 EUR 110846.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

