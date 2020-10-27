 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.10.2020 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Scharpe

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.40 EUR 10193.60 EUR
18.44 EUR 4923.48 EUR
18.42 EUR 5139.18 EUR
18.46 EUR 21985.86 EUR
18.48 EUR 11402.16 EUR
18.50 EUR 1239.50 EUR
18.50 EUR 31690.50 EUR
18.50 EUR 24272.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.4744 EUR 110846.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
