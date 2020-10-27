 

Itron to Modernize Electricity Grid at New Brunswick Power in Northeastern Canada

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that New Brunswick Power (NB Power) will deploy Itron’s multi-purpose solution, including an IoT network and more than 350,000 Measurement Canada-approved distributed intelligence-enabled smart meters, to modernize its electricity grid. The project is a part of NB Power’s overarching smart grid program, which aims to create a modern grid that is smarter, cleaner, more resilient and efficient. NB Power recently received regulatory approval of the project and work is slated to begin later this year.

Providing electricity to more than 350,000 homes, businesses, hospitals and schools throughout New Brunswick, Canada, NB Power will deploy Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution across its service territory to enhance customer service, reduce non-technical losses and improve metering reading and billing. With Itron’s intelligently connected network and high-performance endpoints, the utility will be equipped to implement distributed intelligence-enabled applications to optimize grid performance, increase reliability and automate billing. NB Power will also be able to analyze data in real time to proactively manage risk, minimize outages and respond to rapidly changing grid conditions.

“Smart meters are essential to building a smarter, cleaner, more reliable and efficient power grid and will bring important benefits to all New Brunswickers. As we move forward with this investment, we will do so with our customers’ expectations in mind,” said Lori Clark, senior vice-president of Operations at NB Power. “We look forward to working with Itron, an industry leader, as we bring smart meters to our customers.”

“Our proven IoT solution is designed to cost-effectively improve operational efficiency, customer experience and grid reliability,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “With Itron’s multi-application network and smart devices, NB Power will lay the groundwork for its smart grid program while preparing for the future with distributed intelligence that enables action and decision making at the edge of the network.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About NB Power

NB Power is the primary electric utility in the Province of New Brunswick, Canada and was established in 1920. It serves over 400,000 customers with safe, reliable and efficient electricity with one of the most diverse mixes of energy generation of any utility in North America. NB Power is focused on promoting the efficient use of energy in customers’ homes and businesses by enabling and providing new, value-added energy efficient solutions in order to help reduce carbon, better integrate renewable energy and stimulate the economy.

In 2019/20, 44 per cent of its energy came from renewable sources with 80 per cent non-emitting when power from its nuclear facility is factored in.

 

