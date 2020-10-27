 

ABI Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Simplify Records Retrieval and Review for Insurers

ABI Document Support Services, a leading provider of record retrieval and document management solutions, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ABI Document Support Services (ABI) has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

ABI focuses on providing rapid, secure records retrieval and advanced technology solutions, enabling more informed decisions and faster claim resolution. ABI’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to order records and receive relevant communication and documents from ABI in ClaimCenter.

ABI shares Guidewire’s commitment to providing innovative and productive tools for the P&C market,” said Robyn S. Walsh, president, ABI Document Support Services. “Integrating our solutions with ClaimCenter and making them available in a single platform will deliver increased efficiency and cost reductions to our insurance partners.”

“We are delighted to welcome ABI as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Having ABI’s solutions integrated within ClaimCenter will give adjusters visibility into the retrieval process and faster retrieval turnaround times all in one secure platform.”

About ABI Document Support Services

ABI Document Support Services is one of the largest nationwide providers of record retrieval for the legal and insurance industries. Our sole focus is record retrieval and document management. We are committed to continually raising the bar for cost effective record retrieval and more innovative solutions which support faster resolutions and shorter claim cycle times. For more information, visit https://www.abidss.com/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

