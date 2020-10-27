 

BRAVADA International Named Among ‘50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020’ by The Silicon Review Magazine

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) today announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has named it among the ‘50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020.’

“The Silicon Review 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020 program identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable solutions, but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best serve the ever-changing needs, and mastered the discipline of innovation,” said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected BRAVADA based on its industry dominating services, brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation, domain influence, and ability to understand the market and its customers at a deeper level.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “We have been working hard to develop our proprietary methodology of designing and operating our ecommerce websites to compete in today’s environment and are excited with regards to what BRAVADA’s future may hold.”

The Silicon Review 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020 Links:

BRAVADA International: The Silicon Review Magazine Online Interview

Full List: The Silicon Review 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



