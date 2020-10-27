BRAVADA International Named Among ‘50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020’ by The Silicon Review Magazine

“The Silicon Review 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020 program identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable solutions, but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best serve the ever-changing needs, and mastered the discipline of innovation,” said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected BRAVADA based on its industry dominating services, brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation, domain influence, and ability to understand the market and its customers at a deeper level.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2020,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “We have been working hard to develop our proprietary methodology of designing and operating our ecommerce websites to compete in today’s environment and are excited with regards to what BRAVADA’s future may hold.”

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

