Signature Announces Significant Update to Its Gold Assay Results From Its Successful Lingman Lake Exploration Program

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant update to its gold assay results from its Exploration program. The update details the relationship of the areas sampled from its Exploration program conducted in September, 2020, as reported in a press release dated October 21, 2020.



“Given the known relationship of the Lingman Lake Mine gold zones to the north granite-volcanic contact, our exploration strategy was simple, stake this contact regardless and then explore later. We are excited that the results of this past summers field program have proved the significance of this contact. We now have target areas dispersed along 20.2 kilometers of strike length. With these results, we at Signature are confident that the potential for significant discoveries are extremely high with further exploration. Those areas that received limited prospecting or were not accessible by air remain high priority targets, our work is just beginning,” commented Walter Hanych, P.Geo, President-CEO Signature Resources.