PGS ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 27.10.2020, 13:53 | 43 | 0 |
PGS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Robert James Adams, EVP Operations in PGS has on October 27, 2020 bought 94 134 shares in PGS at a price of NOK 2.642 per share. Following the transaction, Robert James Adams owns 176 703 shares in PGS.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0