 

Woori BMO Group Comments on Bayer Spending Up To $4 Billion For Gene-Therapy Firm AskBio

Woori BMO Group Comments on Bayer Spending Up To $4 Billion For Gene-Therapy Firm AskBio

27.10.2020
Woori BMO Group Comments on Bayer Spending Up To $4 Billion For Gene-Therapy Firm AskBio

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Woori BMO Group has today commented on Bayer AG as the company reveals it will spend as much as $4 billion to purchase U.S. biotech firm Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc. and reinforce the company's drug manufacturing unit with gene therapies.

"Bayer will pay $2 billion now and up to another $2 billion in cash instalments based on the units future success milestones. This is a notable gamble on cutting-edge gene therapy, which is where a functional gene is inserted to counter the effects of a disease caused by an absent or faulty gene," commented Christian Harper, Director of EMEA Wealth Management at Woori BMO Group.

"The overall market value for cell and gene therapy stood $4.8 billion in 2019 and is likely to grow tenfold to $44.5 billion by 2024," Harper added.

Bayer is investing in the gene and cell therapy arena at a time when its blockbuster drugs begin to age and the company's crop-protection business reels from the pandemic's impact on farm commodities since its acquisition of biotech firm Monsanto.

The $63 billion Monsanto acquisition was supposed to bring the company another significant, fast-growing revenue stream in addition to pharmaceuticals. Instead, it has burdened Bayer with a lengthy legal battle over whether Monsanto's Roundup weedkillers are causing cancer, a dispute that has seriously damaged Bayer's share price. Bayer is claiming that Roundup is safe.

Last month, Bayer then stunned its investors with a warning that the coronavirus pandemic would impact its agriculture business harder than anticipated. Bayer has also suffered setbacks in resolving the $10.9 billion Roundup lawsuits.

Bayer's drug portfolio has also been troubling investors, according to researchers at Woori BMO Group. From around 2024, two of the company's bestselling drugs-eye treatment Eylea and blood thinner Xarelto-will begin to lose patent protection.

