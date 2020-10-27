DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Pacific Green Technologies Inc.: Pacific Green Builds Out Senior Management Team Appointing Xavier Lara As Senior Vice President, Concentrated Solar Power 27.10.2020 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the appointment of Xavier Lara as Senior Vice President, Concentrated Solar Power, effective October 26, 2020.

Xavier is one of the pre-eminent experts in the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) sector, with over twenty-five years' experience, including various senior-level roles for AELIUS Engineers and Consultants, Empresarios Agrupados, ACWA Power and NextEra Energy. Xavier joins Pacific Green having recently served as Project Director on billion dollar Cleantech developments around the world.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "As we continue to build on our existing CSP capabilities, we believe Xavier's unparalleled sales and operations expertise will allow the company to take another step in becoming an industry-leader in this flourishing sector. Xavier brings an exceptional skill set and decades of on-the-ground experience leading flagship CSP projects. Xavier will oversee our rapidly growing CSP business stream and we enthusiastically welcome him to our team."

Xavier Lara, Senior Vice President, Concentrated Solar Power, commented: "Following the acquisition of ENGIN, Pacific Green has positioned itself for success in the CSP space and I look forward to being part of the team to help Pacific Green continue its path to become a world leader in the design and manufacture of CSP systems."

Scott added: "Pacific Green and PowerChina have combined to form an engineering and manufacturing powerhouse, but we believe Xavier's addition to our existing design resources in ENGIN will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal to be a world leader in this important new sector."