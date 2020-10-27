Pinnacle Financial Partners Celebrates 20th Anniversary

“When we set out to build a new bank, we told ourselves there had to be a better way to do business,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president, CEO and cofounder. “That was our ‘why’ at the beginning and continues to drive us today. With the many changes our country has seen in the two decades since we opened, Pinnacle is a comforting home because our vision has never changed. The buildings, number of associates and asset size have changed, but we're the same company we were in 2000, and we operate the same way.

Pinnacle Financial Partners celebrates 20 years in business today, having opened its first office at 211 Commerce St. in downtown Nashville on Oct. 27, 2000.

“That’s comforting. It makes our firm feel like home, no matter where we are. It helps us endure in the face of tribulation. We’ve weathered the dot-com bubble, 9/11, the Great Recession and now COVID, but the vision has never changed. It’s the reason why Pinnacle is still, after 20 years, the best place to work and the best place to do business in the Southeast.”

Pinnacle first opened with 38 associates, one client and zero dollars in assets. Since then, the firm has grown to 111 offices in 12 major markets across five states, 2,600 associates and $33.8 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020.

Over the course of the firm’s 20 years, Pinnacle has been one of the fastest growing and best performing bank stocks in the country, won dozens of national, regional and local “best workplace” awards and earned recognition as one of the best banks in the country for its distinctive client service.

“We love the work we do, the clients we serve and the people we work with,” Turner said. “That makes it a joy to come into work every day. That’s the secret of making a better way to do business: Build it with love, find others who share it and make it a reality. It’s exactly what we set out to build.”

To read more of Turner’s commentary on Pinnacle’s 20th anniversary, watch a video commemorating the occasion and read more about the firm’s history, visit PNFP.com/20Years.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For seven years in a row.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $33.8 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005132/en/